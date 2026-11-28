Adam Zouagui kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give host Kentucky a 24-21 victory over No. 19 Louisville on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

The Wildcats (8-4) never trailed but needed a nine-play, 48-yard drive to set up the winning kick into the wind. The key moment was an offside penalty by Louisville's Ben Perry on fourth-and-4 at Louisville's 40-yard line with 30 seconds remaining.

Mikkel Skinner, who is listed as a tight end on Kentucky's roster, rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, who ended a three-game losing streak. He got the call Saturday because of injuries in Kentucky's backfield.

Kenny Minchey Jr. completed 10 of 15 passes for 124 yards and a score.

Lincoln Kienholz ran for 91 yards and a score on 14 carries while adding 150 yards and another touchdown on 23-for-36 passing for the Cardinals (8-4), who saw their five-game winning streak end.

Louisville's leading rusher, Isaac Brown, suffered a non-contact leg injury on the opening kickoff. He did not return. He returned to the sideline from the locker room in street clothes and on crutches.

The Wildcats scored on their first two possessions. A 6-yard pass by Minchey to Willie Rodriguez put Kentucky up 7-0 with 9:02 to play in the first quarter. After a three-and-out on Louisville's second drive, the Wildcats took eight plays to go 52 yards, with Jovantae Barnes' 4-yard TD run doubling their lead with 3:24 to go in the quarter.

Carson Hilbert's 43-yard field goal got Louisville on the board with 11:27 to go in the second quarter. Kienholz hit Tre Richardson on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds left in the half to cut the Cardinals' deficit to 14-10.

Skinner gave the Wildcats a 21-10 lead on a 17-yard run with 7:44 left in the third. They needed just six plays, all on the ground, with Skinner adding gains of 20 and 9 yards on the drive.

Grant Godfrey's 14-yard sack of Kienholz forced Louisville to settle for a Hilbert 36-yard field goal that made it an eight-point game with 58 seconds left in the third.

Minchey connected with Kenny Darby on a 34-yard pass to get Kentucky into Louisville territory just over two minutes into the fourth, but Louisville's Kalib Perry stripped Darby of the ball and the Cardinals recovered it at their 19-yard line. Kienholz capped the ensuing drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown. His two-point conversion pass to Keyjuan Brown tied the game with 6:43 remaining.