Kayd Coffman completed 24 of 34 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lead Michigan State to a 25-21 win over Rutgers in Big Ten play Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

With 27 seconds remaining, Coffman threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Williams in the back corner of the end zone on third-and-goal to give Michigan State a 25-21 lead.

The score capped a 16-play, 83-yard drive that took 7:49 off the clock.

Officials originally ruled the pass incomplete, but the call was overturned after a replay review showed Williams secured the ball and got his feet down in bounds.

Michigan State's Aveon Grose sealed the victory with an interception on the ensuing possession.

Jaziun Patterson rushed for 92 yards, and Fredrick Moore had 79 receiving yards and a touchdown for Michigan State.

Surace threw for 182 yards, Ben Black III had 82 receiving yards and Clay Thevenin rushed for 77 yards for Rutgers (3-9, 2-7).

After trailing 14-3 in the second half, Michigan State (4-8, 2-7) took an 18-14 lead with 12:04 remaining on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Coffman to Braylon Collier.

Rutgers responded immediately, as AJ Surace hit Ben Black III for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the next drive to take a 21-18 lead with 11:54 left.

Rutgers took the opening kickoff and drove down the field for a touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Surace to Jourdin Houston. The score capped off a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

After Michigan State's Liam Boyd kicked a 38-yard field goal with 5:35 left in the first quarter, Rutgers extended its lead to 14-3 on Surace's 3-yard touchdown pass to Thevenin with 33 seconds remaining in the half.

Michigan State cut the deficit to 14-11 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter when Coffman connected with Moore on a 17-yard touchdown pass and again on the ensuing two-point conversion. The Spartans marched 71 yards in 10 plays.