Nicco Marchiol passed for 133 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score and Braden Turner had an interception and half-sack as host Northwestern defeated Illinois 31-17 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) stopped a four-game skid, withstanding a charge from Illinois after seizing control with touchdowns on both of its third-quarter possessions.

Down a touchdown, the Fighting Illini (6-6, 4-5) had a turnover on downs from the Wildcats' 41 with 6:39 left. Marchiol then scored on a 2-yard run with 3:06 to go, and Marquet Dorsey Jr. sealed the result with an interception with 1:36 remaining.

Caleb Komolafe carried 17 times for 127 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern.

After covering no more than 48 yards in any of their drives in the first half, the Wildcats twice moved 75 yards in the third. Komolafe capped the first possession with a five-yard scoring run while the second ended with a 10-yard pass from Marchiol to Hayden Eligon II.

Illinois (6-6, 4-5) stuck around behind a strong debut effort from freshman quarterback Dane Eisenmenger. Playing in relief of an ineffective Carson Boyd, who started in place of an injured Katin Houser (hand), Eisenmenger found Collin Dixon and BJ Thurman for touchdowns in the second half.

Eisenmenger went 10-for-13 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His TD to Thurman brought the Fighting Illini within 24-17 with 11:03 remaining.

Aidan Laughery gained 78 yards on 18 carries for Illinois while Dixon had seven catches for 87 yards. Marchiol finished 14-for-20 through the air.

Illinois outgained Northwestern 130-110 in the first half but trailed 10-3 at halftime, committing three turnovers.

The Fighting Illini took a 3-0 lead on Ethan Moczulski's 44-yard field goal with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter, but their next four possessions ended with a fumble, punt and two interceptions.

Northwestern took over at the Illinois 15-yard line after Jon Jon Stevens Jr. recovered a Boyd fumble with 12:19 to go in the second quarter but settled for a 32-yard Jackson Kleather field goal to tie the game.

The Wildcats visited the end zone one play after Turner snagged Boyd's first pick of the game. Marchiol connected with Luke Dehnicke down the seam for a 39-yard scoring pass as Dehnicke shook off two Illinois defenders at the 20 before running the rest of the way.