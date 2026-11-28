ATHENS -- Gunner Stockton completed 20 of 26 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday to help No. 1 Georgia blast visiting Georgia Tech 63-0.

Bo Walker rushed 12 times for 76 yards and a touchdown for Georgia (11-1), which posted its largest margin of victory in the Kirby Smart era (since 2016). The blowout also marked the largest win ever for a Southeastern Conference team over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

Five different receivers caught touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who outgained Georgia Tech 600-162. Craig Dandridge had a rushing and a receiving touchdown.

Georgia Tech (3-9) didn't take a snap in Georgia territory until the game's final play. Walk-on quarterback Graham Knowles made the first start of his career and went just 3-for-12 for 23 yards. Justice Haynes rushed for 88 yards for the Yellow Jackets, who posted their first nine-loss season since 2021.

Georgia added on to its 35-0 halftime lead with Stockton's 28-yard touchdown connection with Talyn Taylor at the 12:25 mark of the third quarter.

Ryan Puglisi replaced Stockton on the Bulldogs' next drive, leading a nine-play, 76-yard scoring drive, punctuated with his 16-yard touchdown pass to Nick Peal.

Walker rushed for his second touchdown of the season -- a 18-yarder to make it 56-0.

After Georgia Tech's seventh punt, Georgia capped the dominating effort with Jae Lamar's 4-yard rushing score with 1:09 remaining in the fourth.

After forcing a Georgia Tech punt, Georgia took its opening possession 81 yards on 10 plays and found the end zone on Stockton's 2-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Luckie.

Georgia Tech then punted again -- this time just a 25-yarder -- before Stockton kept it himself for a 22-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Stockton began Georgia's next drive with a 22-yard pass to Isiah Canion and finished the drive by handing the ball to Dandridge who rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.

Georgia's Chris Cole forced Rahkeem Smith's fumble and Elijah Griffin recovered it to return the ball to the Bulldogs at the 29-yard line. From there, Stockton finished the short scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to London Humphreys to push the margin to 28 with 5:32 left in the first half.

Georgia closed the opening half with Stockton's 22-yard touchdown pass to Dandridge to extend the halftime cushion to 35.