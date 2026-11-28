Bear Bachmeier threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 10 BYU scored 28 unanswered second-half points to rout Cincinnati 42-10 on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

Bachmeier threw for 332 yards while completing 75% of his passes. He also ran for 61 yards. Legend Glasker tallied a career-high 161 yards and two TDs on eight receptions. LJ Martin added 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground to help the Cougars (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) stay in contention for a CFP bid.

Cole Tabb led the Bearcats with 128 rushing yards. JC French IV threw for 100 yards and a touchdown with one interception. Cincinnati (6-6, 3-6) lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Glasker hauled in a screen pass and raced down the sideline for a 77-yard touchdown on BYU's first play from scrimmage.

Bachmeier tossed a second touchdown pass, a 29-yarder up the middle to Walker Lyons, to give BYU a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter. He racked up 250 yards and completed 70.8% of his passes before halftime. Cincinnati's Parker Bauer forced Bachmeier to fumble on a sack at the Bearcats' 31-yard line on BYU's second possession. The Cougars punted on two of their final three possessions before halftime.

Cincinnati cut the deficit to 14-10 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from French to Gavin Grover with 32 seconds remaining in the first half. Tabb broke loose for a 64-yard run on the opening play of the 96-yard scoring drive and finished the half with 114 yards on 13 carries.

Martin restored BYU's double-digit lead with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter, following a 54-yard run with a 4-yard touchdown. The senior accounted for all 75 yards on four carries during the scoring drive.

Bachmeier broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run to give BYU a 28-10 lead late in the third quarter. He connected with Glasker on a 22-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth to extend the advantage to 25 points.

Tommy Prassas returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring with 10:17 remaining.