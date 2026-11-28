Waymond Jordan rushed for three touchdowns and the No. 15-ranked Southern California defense overwhelmed No. 9 UCLA as the visiting Trojans cruised to a 45-10 rout on Saturday in Pasadena, California.

USC (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten Conference) kept the Bruins out of the end zone for more than 56 minutes, only giving up a UCLA touchdown in the closing minutes with the outcome well in hand.

The Trojans forced five Bruins turnovers, including interceptions of UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach by Jontez Williams, Marcelles Williams and Prophet Brown.

Marcelles Williams' pick of Dieffenbach -- whose status had been questionable all week after sustaining a hip injury Nov. 21 at Michigan -- snuffed out the Bruins' most promising drive of the first half.

It was the second costly turnover for UCLA (10-2, 7-2) before halftime, with the first coming on one of Luke Wafle's two fumbles forced on sacks.

Wafle got to Dieffenbach in USC territory to knock the ball loose, setting up the Trojans offense just outside of the red zone. Jayden Maiava hooked up with Kaden Dixon-Wyatt on an 11-yard strike, then found tight end Mark Bowman for a four-yard touchdown pass.

Maiava went 16-of-22 for 179 yards with a pair of touchdown throws. He connected with Tanook Hines on a four-yard pass for USC's first score, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive that set the tone for the Trojans' dominant day.

Jordan scored on rushes for nine and 16 yards in the first half, then added his third score with a 19-yard carry in the third quarter to put an exclamation point on his 19-carry, 124-yard game.

King Miller, who added a goal-line touchdown carry, ran for 49 yards on 12 attempts.

USC's turnover-creation marked a stark contrast for UCLA, which came into Saturday's rivalry tilt leading the nation in takeaways. Rodrick Pleasant picked off Maiava for the Bruins, but it was the only turnover for the home team on the afternoon.

Dieffenbach's three interceptions were part of an 18-of-35, 196-yard performance. He threw UCLA's lone touchdown on a 14-yard hook-up with Semaj Morgan.

The loss clouded the Bruins' forecast for the coming weeks. Coupled with their Nov. 21 loss at Michigan, they went from controlling their fate for the Big Ten Championship Game to sitting in a tie atop the loss column with Iowa, Indiana and Oregon.