John Mateer threw one touchdown pass and ran for two more Saturday, helping No. 17 Oklahoma roar back in a 34-31 comeback victory against No. 23 Missouri in Southeastern Conference play at Columbia, Mo.

Capped by Tate Sandell's tiebreaking 30-yard field goal with 1:37 left, the Sooners rebounded from a 20-0 second-quarter deficit.

Oklahoma's defense put the game away on Mizzou's final drive, with David Stone sacking Austin Simmons and Omarion Robinson forcing and recovering a fumble by Shaun Terry II.

Mateer started 3 of 7 for 20 yards and two interceptions, but finished 24 of 30 for 258 yards. He also rushed for a team-high 59 yards.

Rocky Beers finished with 123 receiving yards on eight receptions for the Sooners (8-4, 6-3 SEC), who have won four straight.

Jonathan Hatton Jr. had a rushing touchdown, and Parker Livingstone caught Mateer's touchdown pass to get Oklahoma on the board just before halftime.

Naeshaun Montgomery had three catches for 133 yards and two scores for Missouri (7-5, 4-5), which has lost three of four.

Simmons started hot for Mizzou and finished with 385 passing yards on 19-of-27 passing but he also threw two second-half interceptions.

With Mizzou ahead 3-0, a punt pinned the Tigers at their own 8. Simmons wasted no time finding Montgomery on the first play of the drive for a 92-yard score and a 10-0 lead.

Simmons again found Montgomery on the next drive, this time for a 13-yard score to make it 17-0 with 52 seconds left in the first. The Tigers then used a field goal for a 20-0 lead with 3:48 left in the half.

Oklahoma finally broke through with 24 seconds left when Mateer found Livingston, trimming the deficit to 20-7 at half.

The Sooners marched 75 yards in eight plays on their first drive of the second half, with Hatton's 11-yard rush finding the end zone.

The Sooners started their next drive in the red zone after Lewis caused Simmons to hurry a short throw that Owen Heinecke intercepted at the Mizzou 20.

Two plays into Oklahoma's subsequent drive, Mateer ran in a 15-yard touchdown which gave the Sooners a 21-20 lead with 8:26 left in the third quarter.

After the teams traded field goals, Michael Boganowski's interception set up Mateer's second rushing score from 1 yard out for a 31-23 lead.

Mizzou responded 67 seconds later with a 75-yard drive in three plays, with Simmons stepping up in the pocket and throwing over the top to Caleb Goodie Sr. for a 46-yard touchdown.