George MacIntyre tossed two touchdown passes in a 20-point second quarter, and No. 5 Tennessee played its usual dominant defense during a 26-12 road win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

MacIntyre completed 19 of 29 passes for 165 yards, while backup tailback Javin Gordon set career highs in carries (31) and rushing yards (129) in place of injured starter DeSean Bishop. MacIntyre's only mistake was an interception that Carson Lawrence returned 21 yards for a touchdown with 9:14 remaining.

By then, the outcome was long decided. The Volunteers (10-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) allowed just 201 yards and 10 first downs and clinched a likely spot in the College Football Playoff. They appear assured of at least a first-round home game in three weeks and could earn a first-round bye if teams ahead of them lose in conference championship games.

Tennessee backup quarterback Faizon Brandon was taken to the hospital by ambulance after sustaining a left knee injury. In the first quarter, he appeared to hyperextend his leg while being tackled on a run. He was helped to the sideline before being taken to the locker room.

Vanderbilt's Jared Curtis became the latest quarterback to struggle against a defense that has allowed just 38 points during a four-game winning streak. Curtis completed 17 of 36 passes for 171 yards while being sacked four times, giving Tennessee a school-record 51 sacks for the season.

In the 20-point second quarter, Tennessee's Cooper Ranvier converted a 48-yard field goal, his first of four on the night, at the 12:25 mark for a 3-0 lead. On the next possession, MacIntyre found Radarious Jackson for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 6:15 remaining.

MacIntyre led an 85-yard drive on the Volunteers' next possession, capping it with a 25-yard scoring strike to Braylon Staley with 1:09 left. Ranvier hit a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give Tennessee a 20-0 halftime advantage.

Brock Taylor kicked a 36-yard field goal with 11:59 left in the third quarter to get Vanderbilt on the board. However, Ranvier answered with another 50-yarder at the 7:44 mark before adding a 24-yard field goal with 13:35 remaining in the game.

Taylor added a 33-yard field goal with 3:52 remaining to cap the scoring.