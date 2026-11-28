Travis Burgess threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Jordan Shipp, and North Carolina reached bowl eligibility in coach Bill Belichick's second season by defeating visiting North Carolina State 35-6 in the teams' regular-season finale Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Jaden Jefferson returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards to help the Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a five-game series skid against the Wolfpack.

Burgess, making his second start in place of injured Billy Edwards Jr., completed 22 of 32 passes for 373 yards. Shipp made eight catches for 158 yards, and Trech Kekahuna's eight receptions produced 105 yards with a touchdown.

NC State (5-7, 3-6 ACC) went 2-3 under interim coach Todd Goebbel after Dave Doeren's firing. CJ Bailey was 22-for-37 for 166 yards with three interceptions, including two by Jaziel Hart.

Wolfpack running back Davion Gause, who played for the Tar Heels last year, picked up 11 yards on eight carries. North Carolina held NC State to 262 yards of total offense and 16 first downs.

Jefferson's kickoff return was the first of two North Carolina touchdowns in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the second half as its lead grew to 28-6.

Burgess connected on a 59-yard TD pass to Shipp with 7:55 to go in the first quarter to open the scoring. He threw a 35-yarder to Kekahuna exactly four minutes later for UNC's second touchdown of the period.

Second-quarter field goals of 38 and 50 yards by Kanoah Vinesett trimmed the Wolfpack's deficit to 14-6 at halftime. In between the field goals, NC State caught a break when Burgess fumbled while he was sacked in Wolfpack territory.

Bailey's first interception set up Benjamin Hall's 1-yard touchdown run with 12:29 remaining in the third quarter. His second pickoff led to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Burgess to Shipp with 11:47 to play in the fourth quarter.

North Carolina snapped a four-game home losing streak. The Tar Heels also had dropped four ACC games in a row entering the day.