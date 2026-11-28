Ryan Barker kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left as Penn State rallied in the second half for a 27-26 victory over Maryland Saturday in College Park, Md.

Rocco Becht threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, all in the second half, as the Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) overcame a 20-point halftime deficit.

Penn State rebounded from a devastating loss last week to Rutgers in which they surrendered a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Nittany Lions closed the regular season with wins in four of their last five games.

Malik Washington completed 22 of 30 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland (4-8, 2-7), which dropped its second straight after winning two in a row under interim coach Aazar Abdul-Rahim.

Penn State improved to 45-3-1 against Maryland. Since the Nittany Lions lost to the Terps in 1961, they have beaten Maryland 15 straight times in College Park.

Becht completed 22 of 35 passes for 239 yards with one interception. With Penn State's top three rushers sidelined with injuries, Becht carried a heavy load on the ground as well as he ran 15 times for 83 yards.

Down 23-3, Penn State struck on its first two possessions of the second half. On fourth-and-goal from the Maryland 10, Becht threw a back-shoulder touchdown pass to Chase Sowell (four receptions, 41 yards).

Then at the end of an 88-yard drive later in the quarter, Becht scored on a 3-yard touchdown run one play after a 39-yard completion to Zay Robinson (five receptions, 98 yards). The score reduced Maryland's lead to 23-17.

After Sean O'Haire kicked his fourth field goal for Maryland early in the fourth quarter to put the Terps up 26-17, Becht struck again, directing a 75-yard drive.

Becht capped the march with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ben Brahmer (five receptions, 50 yards) with 4:57 left to cut the deficit to 26-24.

After forcing a Maryland punt, Penn State regained possession at their own 44 with 2:33 remaining. Becht ran for one first down and threw for another to set up Barker's game winner.

The first half was all Maryland as Washington threw touchdown passes of 6 and 21 yards to Kaleb Webb and O'Haire kicked three field goals to put the Terps up 23-3.