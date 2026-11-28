UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, who has deep Texas ties, is expected to be hired for the same job at Baylor, The Athletic reported Saturday.

He would replace Dave Aranda, who was fired Oct. 25 amid a 4-3 (2-2 Big 12 Conference) record in his seventh season.

Traylor, 58, coached high school football in the state for 25 years and won three Class 4A state championships at his alma mater, Gilmer High School. He had a 175-28 record at Gilmer from 2000-14.

Traylor made the jump to the college coaching ranks when he was hired as an assistant coach at Texas in 2015. He spent two seasons with the Longhorns, followed by one season at SMU and two at Arkansas before being hired by UTSA prior to the 2020 season.

UTSA is 63-28 in Traylor's tenure and has appeared in six bowl games, losing the first three and winning the past three. The Roadrunners are 10-2 (7-1 American Conference) this season and heading to another bowl game.

At Baylor, Traylor would have a much larger budget with which to build his roster. The Athletic reported the Bears had a budget of between $20 million and $23 million, which was in the top half of the Big 12.