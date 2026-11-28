Down by double digits on two different occasions in the second half, Stanford got a 19-yard touchdown pass from Davis Warren to Nico Brown with 1:54 to play to rally for a 35-34 victory over visiting SMU on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinal (7-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) got the ball back with 4:48 to play after a turnover on downs and made the most of the opportunity.

Warren completed 31 of his 46 attempts for 389 yards and three scores. He was picked off twice and Stanford rolled up more than 500 total yards to win its third in a row.

The Mustangs (7-5, 5-4) close the regular season on a three-game losing streak. Kevin Jennings was 26 of 39 for 325 yards.

Stanford stopped SMU on a fourth-and-1 play, dropping Kendrick Raphael for a 3-yard loss to seal the deal with 43 seconds left.

The Cardinal finished with 506 yards. The Mustangs totaled 459.

Leading by three at the half, SMU stretched its lead to 20-14 thanks to a 23-yard field goal from Brendan Baird at the 6:21 mark of the third.

Stanford missed a chance to answer when Marcellus Barnes Jr. leaped and picked off a pass at the Stanford 47-yard line on the very next play from scrimmage.

SMU cashed in on the turnover, capping a 10-play drive with Jennings' 13-yard touchdown toss to Jalen Hale with 1:28 to go in the third. Hale caught the wide-open pass, spun off a couple of defenders and got into the end zone.

A pass from Jennings to Hale for the two-point conversion made it 28-14 in favor of the Mustangs.

Warren's 12-yard touchdown pass to Caden High followed by Micah Ford's conversion run with 12:59 to play in the game cut the deficit to 28-22.

Jennings hit Jalen Cooper on a 10-yard touchdown pass to push SMU's lead back to double digits at 34-22 with 11:36 to play. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Champ Hampton's 4-yard run up the middle brought the Cardinal within 34-29 with 7:52 to go.

On a fourth-and-1 play near midfield, Raphael ran the ball but was stopped for no gain, giving the Cardinal a shot to put together a game-winning drive.

The Mustangs got on the board first when Dramekco Green cut through the defense on a 4-yard run with 12:37 to go in the opening quarter for his second touchdown of the year.

The Cardinal answered when Warren rolled out to his right and hit Jordan Onovughe on an 8-yard scoring strike that tied the score at 7-7 with 6:33 to play in the first.

A 37-yard field goal from Baird gave the Mustangs a 10-7 lead after one.

Ford put the Cardinal on top for the first time at 14-10 thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run with 9:52 remaining in the half.

Jennings scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 6:30 left, allowing the Mustangs to take the lead back at 17-14.

The Cardinal tried to tie it right before halftime but a 21-yard field goal attempt from Emmet Kenney was wide left with two seconds on the clock.