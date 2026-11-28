Adam Zouagui kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give host Kentucky a 24-21 victory over No. 19 Louisville on Saturday in Lexington, Ky.

The Wildcats (8-4) never trailed but needed a nine-play, 48-yard drive to set up the winning kick into the wind. The key moment was an offside penalty by Louisville's Ben Perry on fourth-and-4 at Louisville's 40-yard line with 30 seconds remaining.

Mikkel Skinner, who is listed as a tight end on Kentucky's roster, rushed 19 times for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, who ended a three-game losing streak. He got the call Saturday because of injuries in Kentucky's backfield.

Kenny Minchey Jr. completed 10 of 15 passes for 124 yards and a score. Lincoln Kienholz ran for 91 yards and a score on 14 carries while adding 150 yards and another touchdown on 23-for-36 passing for the Cardinals (8-4), who saw their six-game winning streak end.

No. 4 Notre Dame 52, Syracuse 17

CJ Carr passed for 269 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as the Fighting Irish cruised past the host Orange in a nonconference game.

Jonaz Walton added a rushing touchdown and a 100-yard kick return touchdown for Notre Dame (11-1), which won its fifth game in a row. Nolan James Jr. added a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown for the Fighting Irish, who now await the College Football Playoff final rankings.

Ahmad Miller and Daunte Bacheyie rushed for one touchdown apiece for Syracuse (5-7). Malachi Nelson completed 12 of 23 passes for 211 yards and three interceptions.

No. 7 Miami 45, Boston College 11

Darian Mensah threw for a career-high 431 yards and matched his career high with five touchdown passes to lead the Hurricanes past the Eagles in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cooper Barkate, Daylyn Upshaw and Vandrevius Jacobs all had over 100 yards receiving for the Hurricanes (11-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in the absence of star wideout Malachi Toney, who missed his fourth consecutive game after undergoing ankle surgery.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown for BC (5-7, 3-5) a week after he rushed for 236 yards in a win over Syracuse. Mason McKenzie completed 7 of 19 passes for 67 yards with two interceptions.

No. 21 Ohio State 45, Michigan 0

Jeremiah Smith caught three touchdown passes to establish a Big Ten single-season record with 20, and Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and three scores as the Buckeyes routed the Wolverines in Columbus.

Ohio State (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) went from the preseason No. 1 to its worst loss total since a 6-7 record in 2011 and may not accept a bowl bid. If the Buckeyes do, Smith, a Heisman hopeful and high first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, probably would not play.

The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines (6-6, 3-6) for the second straight season after losing four straight by storming to a 21-0 halftime lead on touchdown runs of 1 and 29 yards by Jackson and Smith's 5-yard TD catch. Ohio State recorded its largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry and shut out Michigan for the first time since 1962