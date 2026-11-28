Devon Dampier threw for 393 yards and five touchdowns in less than 2 1/2 quarters Friday night as No. 2 Utah remained the only unbeaten team in FBS with a 52-28 win over West Virginia in Salt Lake City.

The Utes (12-0, 9-0 Big 12) clinched the conference's regular-season title and will meet 11th-ranked Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas.

Utah likely sealed a spot in the College Football Playoff with the latest win no matter what happens next week but is a sure thing to earn a first-round bye if it gets past the Red Raiders.

Dampier looked the part of a Heisman Trophy candidate, completing 17 of 21 passes and driving his team to scores on seven of his eight drives, the lone exception a kneel-down at the end of the first half.

Quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. started for West Virginia (5-7, 2-7) in place of Michael Hawkins (ankle) and completed 15 of 27 passes for 253 yards, scoring three times.

No. 3 Texas 16, Texas A&M 6

Arch Manning passed to Cam Coleman for the game's only touchdown and Gianni Spetic kicked three field goals as the Longhorns did just enough to beat the Aggies in a Lone Star State rivalry game in College Station, Texas.

The Longhorns (10-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) won their sixth straight contest and earned a spot opposite top-ranked Georgia in the final SEC Championship game at Atlanta on Dec. 5. Manning finished 18 of 34 for 143 yards with one interception. Texas gained only 242 yards of total offense but limited Texas A&M to 234.

Brady Hart, making his second start for Texas A&M, threw for 201 yards on 22-of-35 passing, but the Aggies never advanced further than Texas' 18-yard line. The Aggies (4-8, 1-8) lost their fifth straight game and endured their sixth game in conference play scoring nine points or less.

No. 13 Iowa 31, No. 25 Nebraska 7

Hank Brown ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to give the Hawkeyes a lopsided win over the Cornhuskers in a Big Ten Conference game in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) won their first straight game and matched their best regular season win total since 2021, the last time they played in the Big Ten title game, and stayed alive for both the conference championship and College Football Playoff. Brown scored on runs of 14, 6 and 29 yards, finishing with 48 yards on 12 carries. He threw for 173 yards and a TD on 13-of-18 passing, while L.J. Phillips ran for 76 yards.

Nebraska (7-5, 4-5) lost its fourth straight Heroes Game and 11th in the last 12 meetings with Iowa. The Cornhuskers lost two fumbles in the second half, the first two of the season, and turned it over three times.

No. 20 Florida 26, Florida State 10

Jadan Baugh scored a touchdown and set a school rushing record as the Gators wrapped up their first regular season under new coach Jon Sumrall with a Black Friday victory over the rival Seminoles in Tallahassee.

Baugh became the first Florida running back with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as he rushed 19 times for 77 yards to push his 2026 total to 1,057 yards. Patrick Durkin kicked four field goals and J'Vari Flowers posted two interceptions as the Gators (8-4) finished with a three-game winning streak.

The Seminoles (5-7) finished with a losing record for the third straight season, one in which they fired seventh-year coach Mike Norvell after a 3-5 start. Ashton Daniels went 18-for-32 for 183 yards and two interceptions.

No. 22 Ole Miss 41, Mississippi State 17 Trinidad Chambliss threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a touchdown in his final home game as the Rebels pulled away from the Bulldogs in Oxford, Miss.

Chambliss passed for 237 yards and Joshua Dye added 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels (8-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) scored all of their touchdowns in the second half to win the Egg Bowl.

Billy Puckett passed for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Fluff Bothwell caught the touchdown pass and rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs (5-7, 2-7).