Trent Pearman tossed a game-winning touchdown to Bryant Wesco Jr. with two seconds left as Clemson drove 77 yards to overcome a 10-point second-half deficit and top South Carolina 21-17 in a chippy but thrilling Palmetto Bowl on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

South Carolina's 50-yard punt pinned the home side at its 23 with 2:32 left, but Pearman's play moved Clemson into plus territory. A defensive pass interference penalty by South Carolina's Quay'sheed Scott put the ball at the 2 in the final seconds.

Pearman, who completed 17 of 27 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, hit Wesco for a 1-yard touchdown as the Tigers (8-4) won for the 10th time in the past dozen meetings.

LaNorris Sellers threw for 124 yards and a touchdown on 17-for-29 passing and rushed 19 times for 116 yards and another score for the Gamecocks (6-6), who dropped their third straight game.

A pass interference penalty helped set up Clemson early in the second quarter, and Pearman swung a second-and-8 pass to Olsen Patt-Henry in the right flat. He rambled in from 12 yards to cap a nine-play, 90-yard drive and give Clemson a 7-0 lead. It was the first touchdown pass of Pearman's career.

The Southeastern Conference school answered with a 13-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in Malik Orsan's 30-yard field goal with 6:35 left in the first half.

Both benches cleared in the final minute of the half after Sellers pulled it down on a passing play and easily raced 13 yards for a score. With the quarterback slowing to a jog five yards into the end zone's orange paint, Clemson's Ashton Hampton leveled Sellers to spark a brawl that spilled up against the grandstand's brick wall.

Officials assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against every player on both teams to prevent another melee as the teams went off at halftime with the Gamecocks up 10-7.

Sellers threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Brady Hunt with 9:48 remaining in the third quarter to extend South Carolina's lead to 17-7. Clemson cut the deficit to three points on Jarvis Green's 1-yard run, his first rushing touchdown of the season, with 20 seconds left in the quarter.

A lengthy delay occurred early in the third when Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith was immobilized and carted off the field following a collision with teammate Jackson Reach during a punt return in the third quarter. Smith was taken to the hospital.