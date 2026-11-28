UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, carted off the field a week ago in an overtime loss at Michigan, participated in warmups on Saturday, giving him a shot to play against rival Southern Cal.

The stakes couldn't be higher for the Bruins.

Dieffenbach was injured on a tackle as he was running toward the sideline. He was unable to move on his own off the field with what has since been diagnosed as a hip injury. The Bruins suffered their first loss of the season, 18-16 in triple overtime, and tumbled from No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 9.

Another loss could take a possible Big Ten championship off the table, as well as a playoff appearance, despite the team beginning the season 10-0.

Earlier Saturday, ESPN reported that Dieffenbach would be a game-time decision, noting that the quarterback's workload has ramped up over the course of the week during practice.

Dieffenbach's hip injury was termed "a little bit better than we thought" earlier in the week by his head coach.

UCLA's success under first-year coach Bob Chesney has been made more remarkable by the Bruins' tough quarterback luck. Starter Nico Iamaleava was lost for the season when he suffered a torn ACL against Oregon in early October.

Since that point, Dieffenbach has been the primary option under center, throwing for over 1,400 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions.

Nico Iamaleava's younger brother Madden replaced Dieffenbach in the Michigan game and was ineffective.

Southern Cal enters the contest 8-3 and No. 15 in the playoff rankings.