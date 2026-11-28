Fisher Camac returned a fumble for a touchdown and Josiah Persinger took an interception back for a score to help Virginia notch a 37-13 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Blacksburg, Va.

Solomon Beebe rushed for two fourth quarter touchdowns and finished with 87 yards on 10 rushes as the Cavaliers (7-5, 5-4 ACC) won in Blacksburg for the first time since 1998. Virginia had dropped the previous 12 visits.

Beau Pribula completed 11 of 22 passes for 111 yards for Virginia. Kam Robinson joined Persinger in collecting interceptions for the Cavaliers, who have beaten the Hokies in back-to-back seasons after losing 19 of the previous 20 meetings.

Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 24 of 43 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Hokies (6-6, 3-6), who lost their fourth straight contest. Luke Reynolds caught eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and Que'Sean Brown also had a scoring reception for Virginia Tech.

Virginia led by two early in the third quarter when Matthew Fobbs-White sacked Grunkemeyer and forced a fumble. Camac recovered and ran 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Cavaliers a 16-7 lead with 12:45 left in the third quarter.

Late in the quarter, Grunkemeyer's pass was deflected, then caromed off the helmet of Robinson and picked out of the air by Persinger, who cruised 18 yards for a score to make it a 16-point margin.

Beebe scored on an 8-yard run to make it 30-7 with 11:50 left in the contest.

The Hokies scored with 9:11 remaining when Brown caught a 21-yard scoring pass from Grunkemeyer. A two-point conversion attempt failed to leave Virginia down three scores.

Beebe added a 5-yard touchdown run with 5:32 left as the Cavaliers closed it out for their third straight victory.

The Cavaliers led 9-7 at halftime.

Virginia drove deep into Hokies' territory three times in the first half and settled for field goals each time.

Will Bettridge booted field goals of 26 and 28 yards in the first quarter and added another 26-yarder to make it 9-0 with 4:07 left in the half.

Virginia Tech got on the board later in the half with a solid 13-play, 80-yard drive. Grunkemeyer capped it with a 3-yard scoring pass to Reynolds with 14 seconds remaining.

There was a pregame shoving match after Virginia players walked arm-in-arm down the field into the area where the Hokies were warming up. After that was broken up, the teams got into another skirmish in one of the end zones before that also was broken up.