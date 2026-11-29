Quarterback Byrum Brown ran for 127 yards to lead Auburn to a 30-23 upset win over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., snapping a six-game losing streak in the Iron Bowl and dealing a serious blow to the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff hopes.

The Tigers (8-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) were outgained 400-303 but scored 16 points off three turnovers by Alabama (9-3, 6-3) to secure their first road win in the rivalry series since 2010.

Brown was 8 of 11 passing for 134 yards to go along with his team-leading 27 carries. He was responsible for three of Auburn's four touchdowns.

The Tigers took a 24-23 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard Alex McPherson field goal that was set up by a Kaleb Harris fumble return to the Crimson Tide 14-yard line.

Auburn soon added to its lead on a 4-yard Arlis Boardingham touchdown catch. The Tigers again took over on the 14 after Cody Sigler strip-sacked Tide quarterback Keelon Russell and Champ Anthony dove on the loose ball.

After McPherson missed the extra point, it was a 7-point lead with 9:26 remaining.

The ensuing Crimson Tide drive stalled out at midfield and they never got another chance. Auburn killed off the remaining 4:59 on the clock on its final possession, with Brown converting a pivotal third-and-15 with a 16-yard run.

Russell completed 19 of 31 passes for 216 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. Russell was sacked four times by the Auburn defense.

Daniel Hill was the Tide's leading rusher with 141 yards on 14 carries with a score.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 start on a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns, one by Jeremiah Cobb and the other by Brown.

When Russell was sacked by Shadarius Toodle on the first play of the second quarter, the Crimson Tide had to settle for a 36-yard Conor Talty field goal for their first points of the game.

After the teams traded touchdowns, the Tigers led 21-10 late in the half, but Alabama rattled off 10 straight in the final two minutes to make it a one-point deficit at the break.

Hill broke off a 54-yard touchdown run with 1:51 remaining and Talty knocked home a 25-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

The Crimson Tide took their only lead of the game, 23-21, on a 29-yarder by Talty on the other side of halftime.