Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be without one of his trusted wideouts for Sunday's game against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins was ruled inactive for the game on Sunday, two days after he was listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. He missed practice on Friday due to the injury and now will miss his first game of the season.

Fellow wideout Andrei Iosivas was activated from injured reserve on Saturday following a thumb injury.

Iosivas should see more playing time in the absence of Higgins, who ranks second on the team in catches (55) and receiving yards (867) behind star Ja'Marr Chase (69, 909). Higgins and Chase each have seven receiving touchdowns.

The Bengals (7-3) also listed guards Dalton Risner and Brian Parker, offensive lineman Myles Hinton and defensive lineman Landon Robinson as inactive for the game.

As for the Saints (3-7), running back CJ Donaldson, tight end Juwan Johnson, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, guard Asim Richards and quarterback Zach Wilson as inactive.