Amid Harrison Butker's struggles, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday that Justin Tucker will be Kansas City's kicker Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back and move forward," Reid said.

Butker, who has missed a career-high eight of 23 field-goal attempts this season, will be inactive for Thursday's game.

Tucker, 37, who signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Oct. 28, will play his first NFL game since Jan. 19, 2025, when he appeared for the Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tucker made 22 of 30 field-goal attempts and 60 of 62 extra-point attempts during the 2024 regular season, his 13th with Baltimore.

A five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Tucker was released by the Ravens in May 2025 amid declining production and allegations from 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The accusers alleged the misconduct occurred in the 2010s, early in Tucker's career. He denied the allegations.

Following an investigation, the NFL suspended Tucker for 10 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He served the suspension last season and is eligible to play immediately.

Tucker ranks second in NFL history in field-goal percentage, making 417 of 468 attempts (89.1%) over 13 seasons. He was the hero of the "Mile High Miracle" game as a rookie in the 2012 season, when he hit a 47-yard field goal in double overtime to give the Ravens a 38-35 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round.

Butker, 31, has been Kansas City's kicker since 2017 and ranks eighth all-time in accuracy with an 86.6% rate (266 of 307). This season, the three-time Super Bowl champion has converted just 65.2% of his attempts (15 of 23) and is 8 of 16 from 40-plus yards.