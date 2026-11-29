The Cincinnati Bearcats fired head coach Scott Satterfield, the school announced Sunday morning.

Cincinnati had a promising start to 2026, opening 5-2 before losing four of its final five games. The Bearcats (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) closed the regular season Saturday with a 42-10 loss at No. 10 BYU.

"I want to sincerely thank Scott and his family for everything they have given to the University of Cincinnati," Cincinnati director of athletics John Cunningham said in a statement. "Scott represented our university with integrity, class and character. He led our program through the transition to the Big 12 Conference and delivered some memorable victories.

"At the University of Cincinnati, our standard is to compete for championships, and we have not met that standard over the last four years. We have a proud football tradition and a passionate fan base. We are all in on football and committed to building a program that competes for Big 12 championships and consistently contends for a spot in the College Football Playoff."

Satterfield, 53, took over at Cincinnati after the 2022 season following the departure of Luke Fickell, who left for the same position at Wisconsin. The Bearcats went 21-28 (12-24 in Big 12 play) in four seasons under Satterfield, highlighted by a 7-5 regular-season record in 2025 and a berth in the Liberty Bowl, where they lost to Navy.

Cincinnati went a combined 8-16 in Satterfield's first two seasons.

Satterfield is 97-76 as a head coach at Appalachian State (2013-18), Louisville (2019-22) and Cincinnati. He is 4-2 in bowl games. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Cardinals to a 7-5 regular-season record (5-3 ACC). Louisville went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in ACC play in 2018.

Cincinnati owes Satterfield a $5.8 million buyout, USA Today reported.