New Mexico State fired football coach Tony Sanchez on Sunday following the Aggies' 3-9 season.

Athletic director Joe Fields made the announcement one day after New Mexico State lost 49-35 at Middle Tennessee. The Aggies finished 2-6 in Conference USA.

"Tony has represented this university and our football program with class and integrity throughout his time here -- as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach," Fields said. "His contributions to Aggie football are appreciated, and I wish him and his family nothing but success in the next chapter.

"Our focus now turns to the future. A national search for our next head football coach is well underway, and we are committed to identifying a leader who will build on the foundation of this program and move Aggie football forward."

Under Sanchez, New Mexico State was 10-26 overall (6-18 in Conference USA). He was promoted to head coach in December 2023, following the retirement of Jerry Kill for health reasons.

A wide receiver at New Mexico State from 1994-95, Sanchez had coached that position at his alma mater the previous two seasons under Kill.

Sanchez, 52, went 20-40 as UNLV's head coach from 2015-19.