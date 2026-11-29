Jonathan Dimas kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 18 Houston a dramatic 30-27 victory over visiting Baylor in Big 12 action on Saturday night.

Keisean Henderson hit Amare Thomas for 26 yards to the Baylor 31-yard line to set up the field goal. Thomas slid down as time ran out and one second was put on the clock after a review.

The Cougars (9-3, 6-3 Big 12) rallied for 10 points in the final 53 seconds after Baylor took a 27-20 lead with 1:22 to play.

It is the second straight week in which Dimas kicked a winning field goal as time expired. His 23-yarder last week gave the Cougars a 34-31 win at West Virginia.

Henderson completed 20 of 30 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown and one interception and also rushed for 93 yards and one TD for Houston. He started for the second straight week in place of Conner Weigman, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury.

Makhi Hughes rushed for 93 yards and a score and Koby Young caught a touchdown pass. Thomas had seven catches for 79 yards.

Caden Knighten rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns for Baylor (6-6, 4-5). DJ Lagway was 20-of-39 passing for 266 yards and an interception, and Gavin Freeman caught nine passes for 90 yards.

Dimas booted a 32-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Cougars a 20-16 advantage.

The Bears moved within one when Rhett Armstrong kicked a 29-yard field goal with 4:59 left in the game.

Baylor later got the ball back with 2:21 remaining when safety Micah Gifford recorded his fourth interception of the season.

But on the next play, Lagway was intercepted by Houston defensive back Jalen Mayo.

The Bears forced a punt and took over on their own 45 with 1:40 to play. Lagway immediately connected on a 44-yard pass to Jadon Porter to move the ball to the Houston 11.

Three plays later, Knighten scored on a 9-yard run and Lagway ran in the two-point conversion as Baylor held a 27-20 lead with 1:22 remaining.

Houston knotted the score when Henderson threw deep and Young corralled the ball for a 42-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left.

Earlier, Houston put together two first-quarter drives to take a 14-0 lead.

Hughes scored on a 23-yard scamper with 6:34 remaining. Nearly five minutes later, Henderson scored from the 1.

Baylor got on the scoreboard on the first play of the second quarter when Knighten scored on a 9-yard run. Mayo blocked the extra point for Houston.

Knighten scored again on a 74-yard run around left end as the Bears moved within one with 7:56 left in the first half.

In the third quarter, Dimas (25 yards) and Armstrong (39) traded field goals.