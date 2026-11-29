Demond Williams Jr.'s 3-yard touchdown pass to Decker DeGraaf in double overtime gave No. 24 Washington a 33-27 win over No. 12 Oregon on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

Washington (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) knocked its biggest rival out of contention for a berth in the Big Ten championship game next week. In doing so, the Huskies likely kept Oregon (8-4, 6-3) out of the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter but got help from a missed extra point by Oregon to send the game to overtime.

Drew Azzopardi blocked an Oregon field goal attempt in the first overtime, but Washington kicker Tyler Robles missed a 42-yard attempt that would have given the Huskies the win.

Washington took possession first in the second overtime and scored quickly but failed to make the required two-point conversion. The Huskies' defense, however, prevented a completion on each of Oregon's three plays to seal the victory.

Williams, who ran for 22 yards to set up the winning touchdown, completed 28 of 39 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score. He and Washington had lost to Oregon in each of the previous two seasons.

Trailing 27-13 early in the fourth quarter, Oregon rallied with two touchdowns to tie the score with 1:09 remaining. The tying score came on fourth-and-1 from the Washington 10-yard line. Tight end Jamari Johnson took a direct snap and lobbed a pass into the end zone to Kendre Harrison.

Williams' 75-yard strike to Chris Lawson on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Huskies a two-score lead. Lawson got behind the Ducks' secondary several times and caught seven passes for 147 yards.

Oregon started its comeback with a drive capped by Brandon Smith's 20-yard touchdown run with 9:25 remaining, followed by a two-point conversion that cut Washington's lead to six.

Smith finished with 100 rushing yards on 21 carries, and Raiola had 214 passing yards and one touchdown pass, a 9-yard completion to Johnson early in the third quarter that tied the game at 13.

Oregon attempted an onside kick after tying the game at 3 early in the second quarter. Washington recovered and, with good field position, scored a touchdown on a third-and-10 play to take a 10-3 lead on Williams' 24-yard pass to Dezmen Roebuck.

Three pass interference penalties in the first half hurt Oregon's defense and led to two field goals and a touchdown for Washington. The third infraction led to a brief stoppage in play as frustrated fans began throwing objects onto the field.

Play resumed, and Washington went ahead 13-3 with 5:04 remaining in the half on a 46-yard field goal by Tyler Robles. Gage Hurych kicked his second field goal of the half to make it 13-6 at halftime.