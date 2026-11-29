Noah Fifita threw three touchdown passes and ran for another and No. 16 Arizona's defense scored two touchdowns of its own in a 42-21 win over Arizona State in a Big 12 Conference game on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wildcats (9-3, 6-3) won the Territorial Cup for the second year in a row and fourth time in five seasons, reaching the nine-win mark in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1974-75.

Fifita, the active FBS leader in career passing yards and TDs, was 13 of 18 for 232 yards, with 223 coming in the first half. It was his 46th consecutive start for the Wildcats.

Arizona State (6-6, 4-5) got two TD passes from Jake Fette, who was 30 of 53 for 369 yards. He was sacked seven times by the Arizona defense, which stopped the Sun Devils on 6 of 9 fourth-down attempts. Reed Harris caught 12 passes for 173 yards and both scores.

Fifita became the 32nd player in FBS history to throw 100 TD passes in his career when he hit Giovanni Richardson for an 8-yard score less than three minutes into the game. Arizona State answered 54 seconds later with a 70-yard TD pass from Fette to Harris.

Richardson caught a 62-yard TD to put Arizona up 14-7 midway through the first quarter. Then the Wildcats took over in the second quarter. First, Taye Brown returned a fumble 50 yards with 12:11 left in the second then Gavin Hunter intercepted a fake punt and brought it back 32 yards to make it 28-with 10:07 remaining before halftime.

Fifita scored on a 22-yard run three minutes later and then threw his third TD pass, a 41-yarder to Chris Hunter, for a 42-7 lead with 2:54 left before the break.

Arizona State used up more than nine minutes on the opening drive of the third quarter, which ended with Harris catching a 3-yard TD pass. Cardae Mack added a 1-yard TD run for the Sun Devils with 2:18 left in the game.

Arizona had the ball for only 6 1/2 minutes in the second half, finishing with just nine yards after halftime.