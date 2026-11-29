The New England Patriots placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve on Saturday for the second time this season.

Brown injured his hamstring in the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15 in Munich. He must miss at least the next four games for New England (5-5), which visits the Los Angeles Chargers (1-9) on Sunday. He is eligible to return in Week 16 against the New York Jets.

The 29-year-old already was sidelined for five games while on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain in the season opener against the host Seattle Seahawks. Brown also missed games in Weeks 8 and 9 because of a knee issue.

Brown has played in only four games (all starts) and has 11 receptions on 26 targets for 128 yards and no scores.

New England used Brown's roster spot by activating starting left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) from injured reserve.

New England acquired Brown, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, in June from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

He was named second-team All-Pro with the Eagles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Brown has 535 receptions for 8,157 yards and 56 touchdowns in 109 career games (101 starts) with the Tennessee Titans (2019-21), Eagles (2022-25) and Patriots.