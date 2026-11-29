Free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no "clear and obvious landing spots" should he want to continue his 22-season NFL career, ESPN reported Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released the four-time league MVP on Wednesday after his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." That came hours after the Steelers announced he would be inactive for their Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph led Pittsburgh to a 27-5 win.

In the interview with McAfee, Rodgers blasted Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, accusing him of falling asleep during team meetings, not watching film and more.

ESPN had additional reporting on Sunday about the breakdown of the relationship between Rodgers and the Steelers, detailing how it had been a long time coming.

Rodgers and McCarthy reportedly had been at odds much of the season.

According to ESPN, in a meeting about who should be calling the plays -- Rodgers wanted to do it in conjunction with QBs coach Tom Arth -- Rodgers told McCarthy: "If you don't do it my way, I'm going to expose everything going on here."

McCarthy's response, per the report, was to tell Rodgers to go ahead and talk, ESPN reported.

"I'm tired of your bulls---. I'm proud of what we're building here," McCarthy reportedly told Rodgers. "I like the direction we're going."

Rodgers, who turns 43 this week, followed through with his McAfee appearance and was released later that day. He has cleared waivers and will receive the remainder of his $22.5 million salary for this season.

Rodgers had one of the lowest completion percentages (60.9%) and one of the lowest passer ratings (86.6) of his career but has otherwise posted solid statistics this season with 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with six interceptions.

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Rodgers ranks fifth in league history in passing yards (68,515) and third in passing touchdowns with 543.