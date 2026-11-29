Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher was inactive for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens amid assault allegations, multiple media outlets reported.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning outside a Houston nightclub. A video surfaced on social media showing a group of people trying to restrain Fisher as he approached a vehicle. As he moved forward, Fisher made contact with several people, including a woman.

The woman who posted the video alleged that Fisher pushed and slapped her, the Houston Chronicle reported. Harris County records showed no arrest or warrant as of Saturday.

"We are aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Texans said in a statement to several media outlets Saturday. "We will have no further comment at this time."

The Texans selected Fisher, 23, out of Notre Dame with the 59th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has played in 40 games (16 starts) for Houston, including nine games (one start) this season.