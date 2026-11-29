Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens after sustaining an eye injury on Baltimore's first offensive possession.

Anderson, who entered Sunday's game with an NFL-leading 11.5 sacks, was rushing Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett when right tackle Roger Rosengarten appeared to poke him in the eye.

Anderson, 25, was examined on the sideline before heading to the locker room later in the first quarter.

"Will will be out for the rest of the game," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told CBS at halftime. "He'll be evaluated for an eye injury."

In addition to his sack total, Anderson entered Sunday with 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one safety this season.

Anderson was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023 and entered Sunday with 41.5 sacks in 56 games (54 starts).

The Texans also are playing without their other standout pass rusher, Danielle Hunter (hamstring), who is missing his third consecutive game. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has four sacks in eight games this season.