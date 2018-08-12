49ers RB McKinnon sidesteps serious injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon appears to have received a good break as an MRI exam performed on his right knee on Sunday displayed a muscle strain and nothing more serious, according to a report by ESPN.

McKinnon departed Sunday’s practice after injuring the right knee. He limped off the field and was examined by trainers before later having the MRI.

The imaging displayed that there was no structural damage in the knee, but there was no immediate word detailing how long McKinnon will be sidelined.

McKinnon, 26, is being counted on heavily by the 49ers after signing a four-year, $30 million contract in the offseason.

McKinnon spent his first four NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He rushed for a career-best 570 yards and three touchdowns last season.

–Field Level Media