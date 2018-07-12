AAF to pay players $250K on 3-year deals

The fledgling Alliance of American Football is set to pay players $250,000 each on three-year, non-guaranteed contracts, league co-founder Bill Polian told ESPN.

The salaries will be in line with the XFL, which intends to pay players $75,000 a season upon launching in 2020.

The AAF inaugural season is set to begin Feb. 9 and last 10 weeks.

Polian told ESPN, where he works as an NFL analyst, that AAF contracts will include health insurance and an education stipend for players who complete a year in the league. Players will be allowed to leave the league for the NFL, though Polian said it is unclear whether AAF teams will still hold the rights to that player until the three-year period expires.

Players will be allocated to AAF rosters based primarily on the proximity where they played college, according to ESPN. For players whose college team doesn’t provide a clear fit, they will be allocated based on their most recent NFL or CFL team. If the player doesn’t have a college fit and hasn’t played in the NFL or CFL, they will be eligible to sign with any team.

Teams can only take one former college quarterback from their region.

AAF team locations include Birmingham, Orlando, Atlanta, Memphis, San Diego, San Antonio, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

Combines will be held next month in Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta, according to ESPN, with the fee to participate being $175.

–Field Level Media