AFC North: Preseason grades and analysis

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Key Acquisitions: WR Michael Crabtree, WR John Brown, WR Willie Snead, QB Lamar Jackson, TE Hayden Hurst, TE Mark Andrews, OT Orlando Brown, QB Robert Griffin III

Key Losses: C Ryan Jensen, WR Mike Wallace, WR Jeremy Maclin, RB Danny Woodhead, TE Ben Watson, S Lardarius Webb, OT Austin Howard

Overview: Baltimore’s offseason was all about trying to revive a moribund passing offense.

The Ravens tried all sorts of methods to do so. First, they completely overhauled their wide receiving corps, releasing Jeremy Maclin and letting Mike Wallace walk in free agency before bringing in Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead. It’s not a bad haul for a team that, for years, has been more successful signing veterans at the position than drafting rookies.

Then came the draft, where Baltimore nabbed top tight end Hayden Hurst after trading down twice. The extra capital came in handy when GM Ozzie Newsome rolled the dice in his final draft to trade up for Lamar Jackson, who currently seems like a much more inspiring long-term option than Joe Flacco. While things might get ugly if Jackson has to take snaps early, he could provide a boost in specialty packages before taking the reins in a year or two. Baltimore also helped the offensive line and added another pass-catcher in Round 3 and with Oklahoma products Orlando Brown and Mark Andrews.

The defense needed almost no work, as all but one player (Lardarius Webb, 34.2 percent of snaps) who took a single defensive snap for the Ravens in 2017 remains on the roster. The only item left unattended — extending contract-year linebacker C.J. Mosely — still has time to be addressed

Offseason Grade: B

FLM Take: The Ravens’ offseason priorities were clear, and they made significant upgrades while making a high-upside future bet on Jackson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Key Acquisitions: OT Cordy Glenn, C Billy Price, LB Preston Brown, DT Chris Baker, QB Matt Barkley, S Jessie Bates III, DE Sam Hubbard, LB Malik Jefferson

Key Losses: RB Jeremy Hill, C Russell Bodine, QB AJ McCarron, OT Andre Smith, LB Kevin Minter, DT Pat Sims, DE Chris Smith, OT Eric Winston

Overview: It was another quiet offseason for the frugal Bengals, whose largest contract handed out in free agency was an extension for punter Kevin Huber (three years, $7.95 million). That said, they made a number of impactful additions, and the team’s departures should be missed far less than those who left the team last spring (Andrew Whitworth, Kevin Zeitler and Domata Peko).

Jeremy Hill wasn’t needed with Joe Mixon aboard, and first-round pick Billy Price should be an immediate upgrade over Russell Bodine at center, which would help Mixon improve on his 3.5 yards-per-carry average from 2017. Getting Cordy Glenn via trade from Buffalo should also pay dividends for an offensive line that desperately needed work, and Glenn’s contract is rather reasonable in today’s market if he plays up to previous standards. The team also kept dynamic but injury-prone tight end Tyler Eifert on a prove-it deal (one year, $5.5 million), and the offense could be much better if he and 2017 first-round wideout John Ross can stay healthy.

No standouts were added on defense, but Preston Brown ($4 million) and Chris Baker ($3 million) have been productive in recent years and could bring value on friendly one-year deals. Likewise, Jessie Bates, Sam Hubbard and Malik Jefferson could all see rotation time early, even on a team that typically brings rookies along slowly.

Offseason Grade: B

FLM Take: The Bengals are rarely flashy, but they made major strides up front without losing many key contributors. This team could surprise.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Key Acquisitions: QB Tyrod Taylor, QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, RB Carlos Hyde, CB E.J. Gaines, OT Chris Hubbard, CB Denzel Ward, RB Nick Chubb, LB Mychal Kendricks, S Damarious Randall, CB T.J. Carrie, TE Darren Fells, QB Drew Stanton, DE Chris Smith, OT/OG Austin Corbett, CB Terrance Mitchell, OL Greg Robinson

Key Losses: LT Joe Thomas, RB Isaiah Crowell, CB Jason McCourty, CB Jamar Taylor, QB DeShone Kizer, DT Danny Shelton, QB Cody Kessler, QB Kevin Hogan, WR Sammie Coates

Overview: Any 0-16 team should get markedly better during the ensuing offseason, and the Browns certainly did. New GM John Dorsey scrubbed the quarterback depth chart clean and brought in a new trio, finding a capable veteran starter in Tyrod Taylor and an experienced backup and Drew Stanton before betting big on Baker Mayfield with the top overall pick. Whether it finally solves Cleveland’s QB issues, the approach was sound.

Those signal-callers got plenty of help too, with the additions of Jarvis Landry (trade), Carlos Hyde and second-round picks Nick Chubb and Austin Corbett. Hyde and Chubb seem a bit redundant considering the extension given to Duke Johnson, who will see fewer carries and won’t have as much of a role as a slot receiver with the arrival of Landry. Even so, adding talent can’t hurt Taylor or Mayfield. Joe Thomas’ retirement left the biggest hole, one that would be difficult for anyone to fill. Between Corbett, Chris Hubbard, Donald Stephenson and holdover Shon Coleman, there might be an adequate solution, but expect some growing pains.

A defense that already had some pieces in place added Mychal Kendricks, and first-rounder Denzel Ward should make an early impact. The veteran cornerback carousel — Jason McCourty and Jamar Taylor out; E.J. Gaines, T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell in — felt unnecessary, but Damarious Randall is a nice buy-low bet, as the former first-round pick could be better moving back to safety.

Offseason Grade: A-

FLM Take: There’s nowhere to go but up. If things break right, the ascension could happen quickly.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Key Acquisitions: S Morgan Burnett, LB Jon Bostic, S Terrell Edmunds, WR James Washington, QB Mason Rudolph, FB/RB/TE Jaylen Samuels

Key Losses: WR Martavis Bryant, S Mike Mitchell, OT Chris Hubbard, S Robert Golden, CB William Gay, S. J.J. Wilcox

OVERVIEW: Much like the Bengals, the Steelers are rarely flashy in the spring, but it’s fair to question if they adequately replaced the injured Ryan Shazier. Jon Bostic is an uninspiring option, but he will compete with the energetic but athletically limited Tyler Matakevich to start inside next to Vince Williams. None of the three is reliable in coverage, which might be why Pittsburgh invested in a few safeties, perhaps with more dime coverage planned.

Morgan Burnett was often a dime ‘backer in Green Bay and should be trustworthy, while first-round pick Terrell Edmunds has the athletic gifts — though not the polish, yet — to play in the box and matchup in man coverage against a variety of offensive weapons. With Mike Mitchell, Robert Golden and J.J. Wilcox all out the door, Edmunds will be counted on early.

On offense, talented players in Martavis Bryant and Chris Hubbard are gone, but neither would have had a major role in 2017 considering James Washington’s arrival and right tackle Marcus Gilbert’s return to health. After drafting Washington, the Steelers took a swing on his college teammate, Mason Rudolph, as a potential QB of the future and nabbed the versatile Jaylen Samuels, who could help early in a variety of ways. He could even provide some insurance for Le’Veon Bell, whose long-term future with the team is uncertain after the sides were unable to agree to a multi-year contract.

Offseason Grade: C

FLM Take: Pittsburgh’s roster is still in excellent shape, but Bell’s contract situation wasn’t settled, and more could have been done at linebacker. — C

–Field Level Media