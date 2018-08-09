Agent: Vikings OL Easton (neck) likely out for season

Easton was sidelined last Friday but remained in Minnesota awaiting the results of a second opinion. Agent Joe Linta told ESPN on Thursday

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Nick Easton is likely to miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing neck surgery.

Easton was sidelined last Friday but remained in Minnesota awaiting the results of a second opinion. Agent Joe Linta told ESPN on Thursday that Easton underwent surgery and would be on the shelf this season.

Easton started at left guard for the Vikings last season but was working mostly at center before the injury last week. Easton moved because starting center Pat Elflein is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from shoulder and ankle injuries. Right guard Mike Remmers, a third starter, has been limited since July 31 because of an ankle injury.

