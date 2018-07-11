Airport employee charged in fight with Pacman Jones

An airport employee has been charged for instigating a fistfight with free agent cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones on Tuesday night, according to USA Today.

Video of the fight on TMZ shows an ABM employee identified as Frank Ragin charge at Jones and punch him, opening up a cut on the veteran cornerback’s face.

Jones, whose female companion tried to restrain him, then retaliates and knocks Ragin to the ground before the fight is broken up.

“On July 10, 2018 at approximately 10:00 PM, Atlanta Police responded to a fight call on concourse B near Gate B6 at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that an ABM employee (identified as Frank Ragin) made a gesture towards Adam Jones. Mr. Jones then confronted the male to inquire about the nature of the gesture and at that time a verbal altercation ensued. Mr. Ragin eventually struck Mr. Jones with a closed fist, causing a laceration to Mr. Jones’ face. Mr. Jones then started to defend himself, causing Mr. Ragin to fall to the ground. During the course of the incident Mr. Ragin also struck a companion of Mr. Jones, causing an injury to her hand. Mr. Ragin was determined to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of battery,” a police statement to USA Today reads.

Jones, who was due more than $5 million in 2018, is a free agent after the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his option for next season.

Jones said in March that Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told the 2014 All-Pro kick returner that the team would “crunch some numbers” and see if it could bring him back to compete for the nickel corner and returner jobs.

Jones, who turns 35 on Sept. 30, was a first-team All-Rookie Team selection with the Tennessee Titans in 2005.

Jones was electric in his first two seasons in Tennessee with four punt return touchdowns and another interception return for a score. But a series of off-field incidents cost him the entire 2007 season.

The most publicized incident occurred in February 2007 in a Las Vegas strip club in which three people were shot, one of them paralyzed from the waist down, following an altercation involving Jones and his entourage. Jones did not serve any jail time for the incident but did have to pay more than $12 million in damages to the victim.

The Titans then traded Jones to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2008 season.

Another six-game suspension that season, following a reported alcohol-related fight with a bodyguard assigned by the Cowboys, led to his release by Dallas following the 2008 season.

After sitting out the 2009 season, Jones signed with the Bengals in May 2010.

He was suspended for one game in 2017 after pleading guilty to obstructing a police officer over a January 2017 arrest in Cincinnati.

–Field Level Media