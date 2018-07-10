Alabama LB Terrell Lewis out indefinitely with ACL tear

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis has had surgery to repair a torn knee ligament.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Lewis tore his right ACL last week while training. He says Lewis had successful surgery Tuesday but that there’s no set time frame for the junior’s return.

Lewis missed 10 games last season with an elbow injury sustained in the opener against Florida State. He came up with a huge play during his first career start in the national championship game against Georgia.

Lewis’s sack in overtime forced Georgia to settle for a field goal. The Crimson Tide scored a touchdown to secure a 26-23 win.

Lewis has two sacks and 27 tackles over his first two seasons with Alabama.

Saban announced Monday that he had dismissed linebacker VanDarius Cowan from the team.

