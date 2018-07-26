All the AFC Team’s Announcers for Radio and TV

By Ted Brauneck

Brent Musburger is the latest addition as he joins the Las Vegas Raiders in the Radio booth. Here are all the voices that will be representing teams in the AFC this year. 

Team Format Play by Play Analyst Sideline Reporter
AFC East
Buffalo Bills Radio Jonh Murphy Mark Kelso Sal Capaccio
TV Adrew Catalon or Rob Stone Steve Tasker Mike Catalana
Miami Dolphins Radio Jimmy Cefalo Jason Tayloy (preseason), Bob Griese (regular season), Joe Rose Kim Bokamper, Keith Sims
TV Dick Stockton Bob Griese and Nat Moore Kim Bokamper
New England Patriots Radio Bob Socci Scott Zolak
TV Dan Roche Christian Fauria Steve Burton and Matt Chatham
New York Jets Radio Bob Wischusen Marty Lyons Larry Hardesty
TV Ian Eagle Greg Buttle Otis Livingston
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens Radio Gerry Sandusky Brian Billick Evan Washburn
TV
Cincinnati Bengals Radio Dan Hoard Dave Lapham
TV Mike Watts Anthony Munoz Mike Valpredo
Cleveland Browns Radio Jim Donovan Doug Dieken Nathan Segura
TV Jay Crawford Tim Couch Andy Baskin
Pitsburgh Steelers Radio Bill Hillgrove Tunch Ilkin Craig Wolfley
TV Bob Pompeani Charlie Batch Rickie Walsh and Missi Matthews
AFC South
Houston Texans Radio Marc Vandermeer Andre Ware John Harris
TV Kevin Kugler Spencer Tillman Drew Doughtery
Indianapoplis Colts Radio Bob Lamey Jim Sorgi Matt Taylor
TV Don Fischer Rick Venturi Caroline Cann
Jacksonville Jaguars Radio Frank Frangie Tony Boselli and Jeff Lageman Rick Ballou
TV Brian Sexton Mark Brunell Brent Martineau and Erica Benett
Tennesee Titans Radio Mike Keith Dave McGinnis Jonathan Hutton
TV Dan Hellie Charles Davis Cory Curtis or Joe Leadingham
AFC West
Denver Broncos Radio Dave Logan Rick Lewis Tyler Polumbis
TV Ron Zappalo Brian Griese Rod Mackey
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Mitch Holthus Kendall Gammon Dani Welniak
TV Carter Blackburn Trent Green B.J. Kissell
Los Angeles Chargers Radio Matt Smith Daniel Jeremiah Shannon Farren
TV Spero Dedes LaDanian Tomlinson Hayley Elwood
Oakland Raiders Radio Brent Musberger Lincoln Kennedy Chris Townsend
TV Beth Mowins Matt Millen and Rich Gannon JT The Brick and Nicole Zaloumis

Ted Brauneck

Ted works more on the business side of National Football Post while contributing the occasional article. He graduated with honors in Marketing and Economics from Seattle University. A lifelong fan of Boston sports teams and avid cyclist Ted can be found on one of Seattle’s bike paths when not watching sports.

Related Posts

Features, Off the Field