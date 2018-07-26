All the AFC Team’s Announcers for Radio and TV
Brent Musburger is the latest addition as he joins the Las Vegas Raiders in the Radio booth. Here are all the voices that will be representing teams in the AFC this year.
|Team
|Format
|Play by Play
|Analyst
|Sideline Reporter
|AFC East
|Buffalo Bills
|Radio
|Jonh Murphy
|Mark Kelso
|Sal Capaccio
|TV
|Adrew Catalon or Rob Stone
|Steve Tasker
|Mike Catalana
|Miami Dolphins
|Radio
|Jimmy Cefalo
|Jason Tayloy (preseason), Bob Griese (regular season), Joe Rose
|Kim Bokamper, Keith Sims
|TV
|Dick Stockton
|Bob Griese and Nat Moore
|Kim Bokamper
|New England Patriots
|Radio
|Bob Socci
|Scott Zolak
|TV
|Dan Roche
|Christian Fauria
|Steve Burton and Matt Chatham
|New York Jets
|Radio
|Bob Wischusen
|Marty Lyons
|Larry Hardesty
|TV
|Ian Eagle
|Greg Buttle
|Otis Livingston
|AFC North
|Baltimore Ravens
|Radio
|Gerry Sandusky
|Brian Billick
|Evan Washburn
|TV
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Radio
|Dan Hoard
|Dave Lapham
|TV
|Mike Watts
|Anthony Munoz
|Mike Valpredo
|Cleveland Browns
|Radio
|Jim Donovan
|Doug Dieken
|Nathan Segura
|TV
|Jay Crawford
|Tim Couch
|Andy Baskin
|Pitsburgh Steelers
|Radio
|Bill Hillgrove
|Tunch Ilkin
|Craig Wolfley
|TV
|Bob Pompeani
|Charlie Batch
|Rickie Walsh and Missi Matthews
|AFC South
|Houston Texans
|Radio
|Marc Vandermeer
|Andre Ware
|John Harris
|TV
|Kevin Kugler
|Spencer Tillman
|Drew Doughtery
|Indianapoplis Colts
|Radio
|Bob Lamey
|Jim Sorgi
|Matt Taylor
|TV
|Don Fischer
|Rick Venturi
|Caroline Cann
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Radio
|Frank Frangie
|Tony Boselli and Jeff Lageman
|Rick Ballou
|TV
|Brian Sexton
|Mark Brunell
|Brent Martineau and Erica Benett
|Tennesee Titans
|Radio
|Mike Keith
|Dave McGinnis
|Jonathan Hutton
|TV
|Dan Hellie
|Charles Davis
|Cory Curtis or Joe Leadingham
|AFC West
|Denver Broncos
|Radio
|Dave Logan
|Rick Lewis
|Tyler Polumbis
|TV
|Ron Zappalo
|Brian Griese
|Rod Mackey
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Radio
|Mitch Holthus
|Kendall Gammon
|Dani Welniak
|TV
|Carter Blackburn
|Trent Green
|B.J. Kissell
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Radio
|Matt Smith
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Shannon Farren
|TV
|Spero Dedes
|LaDanian Tomlinson
|Hayley Elwood
|Oakland Raiders
|Radio
|Brent Musberger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Chris Townsend
|TV
|Beth Mowins
|Matt Millen and Rich Gannon
|JT The Brick and Nicole Zaloumis
