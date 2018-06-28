All the NFL Suspensions for 2018 in One Place

Jameis Winston is the latest player to be suspended by the NFL after his incident with an Uber driver last winter. Jameis’ incident is not a typical case, most suspensions in the NFL are drug-related.

Whether player-enhancing or player-relaxing, most suspensions fall under those two categories. As of right now there are 12 players suspended for PEDs and two for marijuana-related charges.

Below is a list of all the players currently suspended, their charges and the length of their suspensions:

Player Team Position Reason Length (Games) Cayleb Jones Minnesota Vikings WR PEDs 4 Corey Liuget Los Angeles Chargers DT PEDs 4 David Irving Dallas Cowboys DT PEDs 4 Demetrius Harris Kansas City Chiefs TE Marijuana arrest 1 Donald Stephenson Cleveland Browns LT PEDs 4 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Uber Incident 3 Josh Huff New Orleans Saints WR Marijuana arrest w/ firearm in vehicle 2 Josh Mauro New York Giants DT PEDs 4 Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR PEDs 4 Kentrell Brothers Minnesota Vikings LB PEDs 4 Mark Ingram New Orleans Saints RB PEDs 4 Roy Miller Kansas City Chiefs DT “Undisclosed” 6 Thomas Davis Carolina Panthers LB PEDs 4 Vadal Alexander Oakland Raiders OL PEDs 4 Victor Bolden San Francisco 49ers WR PEDs 4 Vontaze Burfict Cincinnati Bengals LB PEDs 4

This table will be consistently updated as new players are suspended

Added notes:

Vontaze Burfict: Claimed it was Adderall in his defense hearing. That would be substance abuse not a PED under NFL rules. The NFL denied his appeal.

Mark Ingram: Claims he tested positive for a substance that is allowed under the NFL rules. The NFL denied his appeal.

Josh Huff: Released by the Eagles after his arrest. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana under 50 grams when he was pulled over for speeding.

Roy Miller: He was waived from the Chiefs after being arrested on domestic battery charges. While the NFL declined to say that was the reason for his suspension, it’s not hard to connect the dots.

Jameis Winston: Last February, an Uber driver alleged that Winston grabbed her crotch. The investigation lasted seven months but it was reported he was receiving a three-game suspension on June 21st.