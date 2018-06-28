All the NFL Suspensions for 2018 in One Place
Jameis Winston is the latest player to be suspended by the NFL after his incident with an Uber driver last winter. Jameis’ incident is not a typical case, most suspensions in the NFL are drug-related.
Whether player-enhancing or player-relaxing, most suspensions fall under those two categories. As of right now there are 12 players suspended for PEDs and two for marijuana-related charges.
Below is a list of all the players currently suspended, their charges and the length of their suspensions:
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Reason
|Length (Games)
|Cayleb Jones
|Minnesota Vikings
|WR
|PEDs
|4
|Corey Liuget
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DT
|PEDs
|4
|David Irving
|Dallas Cowboys
|DT
|PEDs
|4
|Demetrius Harris
|Kansas City Chiefs
|TE
|Marijuana arrest
|1
|Donald Stephenson
|Cleveland Browns
|LT
|PEDs
|4
|Jameis Winston
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|QB
|Uber Incident
|3
|Josh Huff
|New Orleans Saints
|WR
|Marijuana arrest w/ firearm in vehicle
|2
|Josh Mauro
|New York Giants
|DT
|PEDs
|4
|Julian Edelman
|New England Patriots
|WR
|PEDs
|4
|Kentrell Brothers
|Minnesota Vikings
|LB
|PEDs
|4
|Mark Ingram
|New Orleans Saints
|RB
|PEDs
|4
|Roy Miller
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DT
|“Undisclosed”
|6
|Thomas Davis
|Carolina Panthers
|LB
|PEDs
|4
|Vadal Alexander
|Oakland Raiders
|OL
|PEDs
|4
|Victor Bolden
|San Francisco 49ers
|WR
|PEDs
|4
|Vontaze Burfict
|Cincinnati Bengals
|LB
|PEDs
|4
This table will be consistently updated as new players are suspended
Added notes:
Vontaze Burfict: Claimed it was Adderall in his defense hearing. That would be substance abuse not a PED under NFL rules. The NFL denied his appeal.
Mark Ingram: Claims he tested positive for a substance that is allowed under the NFL rules. The NFL denied his appeal.
Josh Huff: Released by the Eagles after his arrest. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana under 50 grams when he was pulled over for speeding.
Roy Miller: He was waived from the Chiefs after being arrested on domestic battery charges. While the NFL declined to say that was the reason for his suspension, it’s not hard to connect the dots.
Jameis Winston: Last February, an Uber driver alleged that Winston grabbed her crotch. The investigation lasted seven months but it was reported he was receiving a three-game suspension on June 21st.