Bears rest nearly all starters vs. Chiefs

On Friday, the Chicago Bears announced that coach Matt Nagy had decided to rest most of the team’s starters for Saturday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team made good on the promise Saturday, announcing that quarterback Mitch Trubisky and 23 others, including receiver Allen Robinson, cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller, linebackers Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan and offensive lineman Kyle Long, would not play.

The Bears said that Nagy and the other coaches had given the starters extra reps through the week’s practices in anticipation of having them sit out.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is being held out for precautionary reasons after being limited in practice due to hamstring tightness. Amukamara has not played due to a groin injury.

NFL teams generally use the third preseason game as a chance to get an extended look at their starters, but the Bears (and Baltimore Ravens) started training camp earlier than other NFL teams due to their appearance in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 2.

The Bears also had an extra three-day minicamp allotted to them due to the hiring of Nagy.

The Bears still have one preseason game remaining, as they host the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 30 — three days before teams must cut their 90-man rosters down to 53 for the regular season.

–Field Level Media