Bears WR Robinson to play vs. Broncos

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will play against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, returning to game action less than a year removed from a torn ACL in his left knee.

“You can go through as much drill work and as many cones and as many types of obstacle-course-like drills in the offseason, but until you actually get up against defenders and see different looks and have to react differently, that’s where it comes in,” Robinson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Robinson, who turns 25 this month, was sidelined for all but three plays of the 2017 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to the Week 1 knee injury. He tallied more than 2,200 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns from 2015-16, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 after setting a franchise record with 14 TD grabs.

The 6-foot-3 Robinson signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bears in March and was cleared for training camp.

A second-round pick of the Jaguars in 2014, Robinson was a candidate to be franchise tagged by Jacksonville for a one-year salary around $16 million, but the Jaguars chose not to do so, allowing him to hit free agency instead.

Robinson will now become the top target for 2017 No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled as a rookie with limited weapons at his disposal.

Just one Bears wide receiver — Kendall Wright, who signed a free agent contract with Minnesota in the offseason — caught more than 24 passes last season: 59. Rookie running back Tarik Cohen was next after Wright with 53 grabs.

–Field Level Media