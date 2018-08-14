Bengals could limit snap counts for Eifert, Lawson

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is leaning toward limited snap counts for tight end Tyler Eifert and defensive end Carl Lawson this season.

Both players have dealt with significant injuries in recent seasons. Lewis said Tuesday that he wanted to prevent high snap counts for both players in order for them to be as effective as possible when they are on the field.

Eifert, 27, appeared in only two games last season because of back and knee injuries that required surgery. He has played more than half the season only two times in his five-year career. In 39 career games, he has 127 catches for 1,537 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Lewis was asked whether he would limit Eifert’s playing time if the tight end reached 50 snaps in a game.

“Well, I hope he never gets 50,” Lewis responded.

Another player subject to the Bengals’ cautious approach is Lawson, who missed his sophomore season with Auburn because of a torn ACL and was limited to seven games as a junior. The Bengals selected him in the fourth round (No. 116 overall) of the 2017 draft, and he shined as a situational pass rusher last year, recording 8 1/2 sacks in 16 games (one start).

Lewis said he wanted Lawson (6-foot-2, 260 pounds) to be fresh in order to rush the passer when needed.

“The biggest thing that was true for Carl at Auburn, and still continues here in the NFL after his first season, is that by limiting his exposure, we’re going to get more production,” Lewis said. “He’s not that big of a person, and so to go out and bang with the big guys all the time is not going to be beneficial for him.”

–Field Level Media