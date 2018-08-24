Bengals cut veteran DT Baker

The Cincinnati Bengals have terminated the contract of defensive tackle Chris Baker, the team announced on Friday.

Baker, who turns 31 in October, joined the Bengals on a one-year $2.45 million deal signed in the offseason.

The veteran defensive tackle played briefly for the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins in 2009 and 2010, before breaking in with the Washington Redskins in 2012 and eventually becoming a starter.

He spent last season in Tampa Bay after signing as a free agent, but finished with just a half sack and 33 tackles.

His best season came with the Redskins in 2015, when he totaled 53 tackles and six sacks and forced three fumbles and recovered two.

