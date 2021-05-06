A healthy Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase has not changed the oddsmakers position on the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals. They are the heavy underdogs to win the division at +2000 according to BetRivers.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what teams value, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

AFC North 2021 Draft Grades

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens went into this draft desperately needing a playmaker on the outside. Wide Receiver Rashod Bateman brings just that, as he is a great route runner.

Odafe Oweh in the second round is more of a project, but his testing numbers were off the charts. Tylan Wallace in the fourth round is great value. I was high on him during the draft process. The Ravens are +120 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: A-

Cleveland Browns

I love what the Browns did this weekend. Cornerback Greg Newsome is a perfect fit for the Browns zone-heavy scheme, and getting Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at pick 52 is great value. He was slated to be a first-round pick.

Anthony Schwartz was a guy I really liked, as he can absolutely fly. He ran a 4.27 40 yard dash on his pro day. He should open up the offense. The Browns are +150 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: A

Cinncinati Bengals

I have been very vocal about my displeasure of taking Ja’Marr Chase over Penei Sewell. For a franchise that just watched its quarterback tear his ACL and lead the league in quarterback hits, why would you not take the blue-chip offensive tackle? It just doesn’t make any sense to me.

The Bengals also took a kicker in the 5th round. I did not like their strategy. The Bengals are the heavy underdog to win the division at +2000 according to BetRivers

Grade: D

Pittsburgh Steelers

I never like taking a running back in the first round, as it is usually a poor use of resources. However, the Steelers desperately need a boost at the running back position. If he is a star, the pick was worth it.

The rest of their draft was solid. I really like Pat Friermouth and Kendrick Green. Both should be instant starters. The Steelers are +400 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: B-