The AFC South has a new sheriff in town. Trevor Lawrence was -10000 to be the first overall pick this year. The Jaguars ultimately took him and he instantly legitimizes their chances to win the division. Oddsmakers think the Jaguars will be competitive next year.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what teams value, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

AFC South 2021 Draft Grades

Houston Texans

I didn’t have high expectations for the Texans considering they weren’t picking until 67. Well, it’s safe to say they had the worst draft in the league. Why take quarterback Davis Mills when you have so many more holes on the roster?

Fixing the quarterback position should not have been a priority this draft. They will likely have a high pick next year, so taking one at 67 was very unnecessary. I am also not very high on Mills as a prospect. Trading up for wide receiver Nico Collins was a bad idea. The Texans are heavy underdogs at +2200 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: D-

Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye at 21 is good value, and he should be able to start right away in 2021. However, after Paye, I was very underwhelmed with the Colts draft haul. Edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo is coming off a torn Achilles, and might not see the field this year. For a team ready to win now, that’s not ideal.

The Colts also did not draft a single offensive tackle. That was arguably their biggest need heading into the draft. The Colts are the favorites at +100 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: C+

Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s hard to critique a team that just landed arguably the best quarterback prospect in 10 years, but I am going to do just that. Taking Travis Etienne in the second round was a terrible move. James Robinson had over 1400 yards from scrimmage last year. Why would you spend a first-round pick on another running back? That’s a bad use of resources.

Overall the rest of their draft was fine. Tyson Campbell and Walker Little are solid second-round picks. That Etienne pick will leave a bad taste in my mouth. The Jaguars are +700 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: B-

Tennessee Titans

The Titans took Caleb Farley with the 22nd overall pick, and he was only available due to back issues. The Titans missed big on Isaiah Wilson last year, so hopefully, Farley can bounce back from his injury issues.

Elijah Molden in the third round is one of my favorite picks in the draft. The Titans are +130 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: B