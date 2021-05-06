Can someone dethrone the Chiefs for the AFC West crown this year? Well, BetRivers currently has the Chiefs as a heavy favorite to repeat at -305. If Denver gets Aaron Rodgers this offseason, this division could make for some exciting football.

The NFL Draft provides hope for fans and gives us a good outlook on what team values, and where they think they are in the league hierarchy. Here are my draft grades and odds for each team to win the division. All odds are courtesy of BetRivers:

AFC West 2021 Draft Grades

Denver Broncos

If the Broncos acquire Aaron Rodgers, this draft is a huge success. They are currently the favorites to acquire Rodgers at 2/1, according to online sportsbooks. If they don’t, this draft will be a head-scratcher.

Justin Fields was right there for the taking at nine, and they decided to select Patrick Surtain instead. Don’t get me wrong, Surtain is arguably the best defensive prospect in the draft. But Denver is stuck in quarterback no man’s land right now and Fields would have provided hope at the position. Denver made 10selections overall, which is my kind of draft. Denver is +500 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: B-

Kansas City Chiefs

Due to the Orlando Brown trade, the Chiefs did not make a pick until the late second-round. They selected off-ball linebacker Nick Bolton, with the 58th pick, which was a bit of a confusing decision considering they had limited picks to work with.

Overall they did fine this weekend. Getting Creed Humphrey in the late second was a great pick. Cornell Powell could slot into that slot receiver role right away. The Chiefs are the heavy favorite at -305 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: B

Los Angeles Chargers

It’s a great time to be a Chargers fan. Rashawn Slater fell right into their laps at 13, which is exactly what the team needed. Asante Samuel Jr. at pick 47 is a steal, considering he is a perfect fit for Brandon Staley’s zone-heavy scheme.

The Chargers are set up for a run in 2021. They are +600 to win the division according to BetRivers

Grade: B+

Las Vegas Raiders

Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 caught everyone by surprise. They could have traded down a few spots and still got him. He was not slated to go in the first-round. Trevon Moehrig and Divine Deablo must hit for this draft to be a success. The Raiders are heavy underdogs at +1600 to win the division according to BetRivers.

Grade: C+