Alabama Arkansas Betting Preview, Odds

It doesn’t get any easier for the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. Coming off their first loss of the season the Razorbacks host the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team they have lost 15 straight games.
Not surprisingly Alabama is a 17.5-point road favorite. Last week Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 55-3 as 40.5-point favorites. Bryce Young torched Vanderbilt for 385 yards passing and four touchdowns in the blowout. The Alabama defense held them to only 129 total yards and nine first downs.
With the win Alabama improved to 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread on the season. They’re also 12-1 SU and 8-5 ATS in their last 13.
Alabama Arkansas Betting Pick: Odds Tide -17.5, Total 61 | Matchup Report