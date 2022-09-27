Alabama Arkansas Betting Preview, Odds

On the road Alabama is only 1-4 ATS in their last 10, and 4-6 ATS in their last 10. They were favored in all those games. For total bettors Alabama has gone Under the posted total is five of their last six, and they’re 4-1 Under in their last five road games.

Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 as 1.5-point underdog last week. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but could only muster seven more points the rest of the way.

They’re now 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS on the season. At home Arkansas has won six straight, but they’re only 3-3 ATS during that streak. The Razorbacks have been lousy as a home favorite with a 2-13 SU record in their last 15. However, they’re 9-6 ATS in those 15 games.

For total bettors the Over has played well for Arkansas. In their last eight games at home Arkansas is 7-1 Over.

Last season Alabama defeated Arkansas 42-35 as a 20.5-point favorite. Alabama has dominated this matchup with 15 straight wins against Arkansas, and an 8-7 ATS record during that streak. In Arkansas the Crimson Tide have won seven straight with a 4-3 ATS record.

Alabama Arkansas Betting Trends

Tide has won 15 straight vs Arkansas