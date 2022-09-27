Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair (15) and defensive back LaDarrius Bishop (24) tackle Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Arkansas Betting Preview, Odds

September 27, 2022 - National Football Post

It doesn’t get any easier for the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. Coming off their first loss of the season the Razorbacks host the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team they have lost 15 straight games.

Not surprisingly Alabama is a 17.5-point road favorite. Last week Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 55-3 as 40.5-point favorites. Bryce Young torched Vanderbilt for 385 yards passing and four touchdowns in the blowout. The Alabama defense held them to only 129 total yards and nine first downs.

With the win Alabama improved to 4-0 straight up and 3-1 against the spread on the season. They’re also 12-1 SU and 8-5 ATS in their last 13.

Alabama Arkansas Betting Pick: Odds Tide -17.5, Total 61 | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

On the road Alabama is only 1-4 ATS in their last 10, and 4-6 ATS in their last 10. They were favored in all those games. For total bettors Alabama has gone Under the posted total is five of their last six, and they’re 4-1 Under in their last five road games.

Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 23-21 as 1.5-point underdog last week. The Razorbacks jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but could only muster seven more points the rest of the way.

They’re now 3-1 SU and 2-2 ATS on the season. At home Arkansas has won six straight, but they’re only 3-3 ATS during that streak. The Razorbacks have been lousy as a home favorite with a 2-13 SU record in their last 15. However, they’re 9-6 ATS in those 15 games.

For total bettors the Over has played well for Arkansas. In their last eight games at home Arkansas is 7-1 Over.

Last season Alabama defeated Arkansas 42-35 as a 20.5-point favorite. Alabama has dominated this matchup with 15 straight wins against Arkansas, and an 8-7 ATS record during that streak. In Arkansas the Crimson Tide have won seven straight with a 4-3 ATS record.

Alabama Arkansas Betting Trends

Tide has won 15 straight vs Arkansas

 

Bet ARK ALA

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Sep 30th, 7:00 PM

Tulane +3.5 -110

Houston -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 7:30 PM

UTSA -6.5 -110

Middle Tennessee +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 8:00 PM

San Diego State +5 -110

Boise State -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 10:30 PM

Washington (15) -3 -110

UCLA +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Sep 30th, 11:00 PM

New Mexico +15 -110

UNLV -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Kentucky (7) +4 -110

Ole Miss (14) -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Texas Tech +8 -110

Kansas State (25) -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Oklahoma (18) -5 -110

TCU +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Louisville -13.5 -110

Boston College +13.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Michigan (4) -9.5 -110

Iowa +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Purdue +10 -110

Minnesota (21) -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Illinois +9 -110

Wisconsin -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Georgia State +7.5 -110

Army -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Navy +16 -110

Air Force -16 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 12:00 PM

Temple +20 -110

Memphis -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 1:30 PM

Texas State +19.5 -110

James Madison -19.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

Oregon State +11 -110

Utah (12) -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

Massachusetts +20 -110

Eastern Michigan -20 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:00 PM

NIU -3.5 -110

Ball State +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 2:30 PM

East Carolina -8.5 -110

USF +8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Alabama (2) -14.5 -110

Arkansas (20) +14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Oklahoma State (9) +1 -110

Baylor (16) -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Iowa State -3 -110

Kansas +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Wake Forest (22) +3 -110

Florida State (23) -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Virginia Tech +9 -110

North Carolina -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Michigan State +6 -110

Maryland -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Rutgers +41 -110

Ohio State (3) -41 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Northwestern +24.5 -110

Penn State (11) -24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Fresno State -24.5 -110

UCONN +24.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Central Michigan +7 -110

Toledo -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Bowling Green -6 -110

Akron +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Miami-OH +1.5 -110

Buffalo -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Ohio +7 -110

Kent State -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

The Citadel

Appalachian State

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 3:30 PM

Gardner-Webb

Marshall

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Texas A&M (17) +1 -110

Mississippi State -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 4:00 PM

Florida Atlantic -4 -110

North Texas +4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:00 PM

Wagner

Syracuse

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:00 PM

South Alabama -6 -110

Louisiana-Lafayette +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 5:30 PM

California +4 -110

Washington State -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

Liberty -2.5 -110

Old Dominion +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

New Hampshire

Western Michigan

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 6:00 PM

UTEP -3 -110

Charlotte +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

LSU -7.5 -110

Auburn +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Cincinnati -11.5 -110

Tulsa +11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Georgia Southern +10 -110

Coastal Carolina -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Louisiana-Monroe +9.5 -110

Arkansas State -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:00 PM

Troy +6 -110

WKU -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Georgia (1) -28 -110

Missouri +28 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

West Virginia +10 -110

Texas -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

NC State (10) +6.5 -110

Clemson (5) -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Virginia +2 -110

Duke -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

Indiana +3.5 -110

Nebraska -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

San Jose State +1 -110

Wyoming -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 7:30 PM

UAB -10.5 -110

Rice +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 8:00 PM

Georgia Tech +19 -110

Pittsburgh (24) -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 8:00 PM

Florida International (FIU) +14.5 -110

New Mexico State -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 9:30 PM

Colorado +19 -110

Arizona -19 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 10:30 PM

Arizona State +24 -110

USC (6) -24 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 1st, 11:00 PM

Stanford +15 -110

Oregon (13) -15 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 12:00 PM

Eastern Washington

Florida

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 2nd, 1:00 PM

SMU +4 -110

UCF -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 7:00 PM

Nebraska

Rutgers

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 7:30 PM

Houston

Memphis

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 10:30 PM

Colorado State

Nevada

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 7th, 10:30 PM

UNLV

San Jose State

@

Game Preview & Stats