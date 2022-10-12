Alabama Tennessee Betting Pick, Vols Upset Alert

After suffering a scare last week, it doesn’t get any easier for the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. The Tide head to Tennessee on Saturday to face the No. 6 ranked Volunteers in a prime SEC matchup.
Last week Alabama barely got past Texas A&M 24-20 as a 24.5-point favorite. If Texas A&M hadn’t failed to find the end zone from the red zone as time expired last week the result could have been different.
In that close win, Alabama was missing starting quarterback Bryce Young due to a shoulder injury. Jalen Milroe got the start in his place and performed admirably completing 12-of-19 passes for 111 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Milroe also ran for 83 yards on 17 carries.
Alabama @ Tennessee +7 Volunteers, Total 65 | Matchup Stats