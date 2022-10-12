Alabama Tennessee Betting Pick, Vols Upset Alert

With Young’s return questionable this week, the Crimson Tide are just 7-point road favorites versus Tennessee. Alabama has won four straight on the road with a 2-2 record against the spread. In their last 11 road games they’re 10-1 straight up and 5-6 ATS. Not surprisingly, they were favored in all those road games.

Tennessee is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in the season after beating up on LSU 40-13 as 2.5-point favorites last week. At home the Volunteers have won their last five games with a 3-2 ATS record. However, when they’re listed as a home underdog, they’ve lost six straight with a 1-5 ATS record and its 1-10 SU, 2-9 ATS in their past 11 in this role.

To say Alabama has dominated this matchup would be an understatement. Alabama has won 15 straight against Tennessee with an 11-4 ATS record. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006. Last season Alabama dominated in a 52-24 win over Tennessee as a 25-point home favorite. In their last 10 visits to Tennessee, Bama is also 9-1 ATS in their past 10 trips to Tennessee.

For total bettors Alabama has been a winning Under bet lately with a 6-2 Under record in their last eight. Tennessee has paid out on the Over with an 8-3 Over record in their last 11. The Volunteers have also gone Over in six straight at home. In the last 10 matchups between Alabama and Tennessee the Over is 7-3.