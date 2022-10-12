Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Tennessee Betting Pick, Vols Upset Alert

October 12, 2022 - National Football Post

After suffering a scare last week, it doesn’t get any easier for the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. The Tide head to Tennessee on Saturday to face the No. 6 ranked Volunteers in a prime SEC matchup.

Last week Alabama barely got past Texas A&M 24-20 as a 24.5-point favorite. If Texas A&M hadn’t failed to find the end zone from the red zone as time expired last week the result could have been different.

In that close win, Alabama was missing starting quarterback Bryce Young due to a shoulder injury. Jalen Milroe got the start in his place and performed admirably completing 12-of-19 passes for 111 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Milroe also ran for 83 yards on 17 carries.

Alabama @ Tennessee +7 Volunteers, Total 65 | Matchup Stats

With Young’s return questionable this week, the Crimson Tide are just 7-point road favorites versus Tennessee. Alabama has won four straight on the road with a 2-2 record against the spread. In their last 11 road games they’re 10-1 straight up and 5-6 ATS. Not surprisingly, they were favored in all those road games.

Tennessee is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in the season after beating up on LSU 40-13 as 2.5-point favorites last week. At home the Volunteers have won their last five games with a 3-2 ATS record. However, when they’re listed as a home underdog, they’ve lost six straight with a 1-5 ATS record and its 1-10 SU, 2-9 ATS in their past 11 in this role.

To say Alabama has dominated this matchup would be an understatement. Alabama has won 15 straight against Tennessee with an 11-4 ATS record. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006. Last season Alabama dominated in a 52-24 win over Tennessee as a 25-point home favorite. In their last 10 visits to Tennessee, Bama is also 9-1 ATS in their past 10 trips to Tennessee.

For total bettors Alabama has been a winning Under bet lately with a 6-2 Under record in their last eight. Tennessee has paid out on the Over with an 8-3 Over record in their last 11. The Volunteers have also gone Over in six straight at home. In the last 10 matchups between Alabama and Tennessee the Over is 7-3.

