Alabama Texas Prediction, Bet UNDER?

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide lived up to their No. 1 ranking last week in a dominating win. Will they have quite an easy time this week when they travel to Texas to face the Longhorns?

Alabama crushed Utah State 55-0 as a 42-point favorite last week. Bryce Young began his campaign to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner in strong fashion with five touchdown passes and another rushing TD. The Alabama defense limited Utah State to 136 yards in the shutout.

This weekend Alabama is a 20.5-point road favorite versus Texas at Draft Kings. In their last 10 games the Crimson Tide are 9-1 straight up and 6-4 against the spread. As a road favorite they’re 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS in their last nine. When favored by 20 points or more on the road Alabama has won 20 straight with a 12-7-1 ATS record.

Alabama Texas Odds: Longhorns +20.5, Total 65.5 | Matchup Stats