Alabama linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) enjoys the victory after the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

Alabama Texas Prediction, Bet UNDER?

September 08, 2022 - National Football Post

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide lived up to their No. 1 ranking last week in a dominating win. Will they have quite an easy time this week when they travel to Texas to face the Longhorns?

Alabama crushed Utah State 55-0 as a 42-point favorite last week. Bryce Young began his campaign to repeat as Heisman Trophy winner in strong fashion with five touchdown passes and another rushing TD. The Alabama defense limited Utah State to 136 yards in the shutout.

This weekend Alabama is a 20.5-point road favorite versus Texas at Draft Kings. In their last 10 games the Crimson Tide are 9-1 straight up and 6-4 against the spread. As a road favorite they’re 8-1 SU and 4-5 ATS in their last nine. When favored by 20 points or more on the road Alabama has won 20 straight with a 12-7-1 ATS record.

Alabama Texas Odds: Longhorns +20.5, Total 65.5 | Matchup Stats 

Texas started the season by thumping Louisiana-Monroe 52-10 as a 37.5-point favorite. In his debut for the Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers passed for 225 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite the easy win in Week 1 Texas is only 2-6 SU and ATS in their last eight games. They’ve been better at home with a 5-2 record SU and ATS in their last seven. However, as a home underdog they’ve lost three straight with a 0-2-1 ATS record, and they’re 3-9 SU and 5-5-1 ATS in their last 11.

When listed as the underdog the Longhorns have lost five straight both SU and ATS. In their last six games against opponents from the SEC the Longhorns are 2-4 SU and ATS.

This is the first time the Longhorns and Crimson Tide have met up since the BCS National Championship Game in 2010. In that game Alabama defeated Texas 37-21 as a 4-point favorite.

Alabama Crimson Tide Texas Longhorns Prediction

Bama gave up less than 150 yards in offense last week and this game feels more like a 42-13 score, we feel safer betting UNDER 65.5 points here.

