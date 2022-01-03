Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama Georgia Pick: Bulldogs in Rout

January 03, 2022 - National Football Post

Alabama is an underdog again in the National Championship game and if history dog history repeats itself, the Georgia Bulldogs will not cover this spread on Jan. 10.

The Crimson Tide have been underdogs just six times since the 2008 season and they have won outright five times. That include the SEC title game this year where the handled the then top-ranked Bulldogs.

With both teams stomping their way through the semi-finals with routs of Cincinnati and Michigan respectively, the SEC title game rematch doubles as the national title game.

Alabama vs Georgia Betting, Odds: GA -3, Total 52.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why Alabama can cover the spread

In those aforementioned five games where Bama was a dog and won outright, Georgia was the victim three times! In December and back in 2015 (38-10) and 41-30 in 2008. So, anyone who believes the Tide can’t cover and win against Georgia isn’t paying attention to history.

The Tide has also beaten the Bulldogs seven straight overall, Sept. 22, 2007 when Georgia beat Alabama 26-23 as Matthew Stafford hit Mikey Henderson for a TD in OT.

In the SEC title game, Georgia’s secondary couldn’t cover Bama’s wideouts when the pass rush tried to pressure Bryce Young. Even without John Metchie, Bama has the weapons to exploit the Bulldogs secondary again.

Why Georgia can cover the spread

Rematches are seldom satisfying for the team losing that first game. But this will be different. Georgia was head-and-shoulders the best team in college football all season, until that SEC title game hiccup. And a big hiccup it was.

But anyone who watched the Bulldogs demolish a good Michigan team can feel good about laying money on Georgia at -3. Alabama has injuries, while Georgia is healthy, getting former quarterback JT Daniels, WR George Pickens, OT Jamaree Salyer, and S Christopher Smith back for this game.

National Championship Pick

Georgia returns the favor here, thumping Alabama in this championship game. The last two meetings ended 41-24 so let’s say that score again.

Georgia -3

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Trends

Alabama is 27-1 SU in their last 28 games

OVER is 9-2 Georgia’s last 11 games against Alabama.

Alabama won 7 in a row vs Georgia

