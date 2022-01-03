Alabama Georgia Pick: Bulldogs in Rout

Alabama is an underdog again in the National Championship game and if history dog history repeats itself, the Georgia Bulldogs will not cover this spread on Jan. 10.
The Crimson Tide have been underdogs just six times since the 2008 season and they have won outright five times. That include the SEC title game this year where the handled the then top-ranked Bulldogs.
With both teams stomping their way through the semi-finals with routs of Cincinnati and Michigan respectively, the SEC title game rematch doubles as the national title game.
Alabama vs Georgia Betting, Odds: GA -3, Total 52.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report