Alabama vs Miss State, Week 7 Betting Predictions

The newly anointed No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs get a Top 25 matchup this weekend when they host the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats. In addition, an Alabama vs Miss State pick and prediction on the Oklahoma State vs Texas clash in Week 7 college football picks.

Check out our picks, with odds as of Tuesday at FanDuel and Draft Kings.

Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs (-23.5/44.5) – Matchup Report

Georgia is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread this season. Overall, they’ve won 10 straight while going 7-3 ATS, while at home they’re 24-1 SU and 12-13 ATS in their last 25.

Kentucky is also 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS this season, and they’ve won eight straight at 6-2 ATS. The Wildcats are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine as an underdog, and for total bettors they’ve been a winning Under bet at 12-3 Under in their last 15.

Last season Georgia defeated Kentucky 14-3 as a 17-point favorite. In this matchup Georgia has won 11 straight while going 7-4 ATS.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Longhorns (-5/60) – Matchup Report

The Longhorns are coming off a 55-48 loss to Oklahoma as a 4-point underdog. Despite that loss Texas is 6-2 ATS in their last eight, and when favored they’re 8-1 SU and 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine.

The Cowboys have won seven in a row with a 5-2 ATS record. As an underdog the Cowboys have paid well with a 10-2 ATS record in their last 12 games.

Last season Texas upset Oklahoma State 41-34 as a 3.5-point road underdog. At home Texas is 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six versus Oklahoma State.

Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs (+17/57.5) – Matchup Report

The Crimson Tide had their 19-game winning streak snapped last week after losing to Texas A&M 41-38 as an 18.5-point favorite. On the road the Crimson Tide are now 6-1 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven games.

Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M 26-22 as a 7-point underdog in their last game. At home the Bulldogs are 2-6 ATS in their last eight, and as an underdog they’re 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

Last season Alabama blanked Mississippi State 41-0 as a 29-point favorite. Alabama has won 13 straight in this matchup with a 9-4 ATS record.

