Alamo Bowl Betting: Oklahoma vs Oregon

Oklahoma and Oregon ended the year ranked No. 14 and 15 and both perfect at home, but neither got the job done on the road.

One will end its season with a victory away from home as they clash in the Alamo Bowl, with the Sooners sitting mid-December as 4.5-point favorites (at Draft Kings Sportsbook).

Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma Sooners (-4.5/61.5) – Matchup Report

Oklahoma was 10-2 straight up and 5-6-1 ATS this season, but lost two of their last three games. Prior to that blip, they won 17 straight with an 11-6 record ATS. On the road the Sooners are 4-3 SU and 2-4-1 ATS in their last seven games. They haven’t always been the best bet when favored with a 4-5 ATS record in their last nine.

The Sooners are 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS in their last seven bowl games. However, as a bowl game favorite they’re 6-2 SU and 5-3 ATS in their last eight.

Oregon was 10-3 SU and 5-8 ATS this season. That includes losing the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah 38-10 as a 3-point underdog. As an underdog the Ducks are 2-3 SU and ATS in their last five, and 6-4 SU and ATS in their last 10.

In their last six bowl games the Ducks are 2-4 SU and ATS. They were the underdog in both wins. As a bowl game underdog the Ducks are 6-3 SU and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games.

In three previous matchups between Oregon and Oklahoma the Sooners are 2-1 SU and ATS. They last met up during bowl season in the 2005 Holiday Bowl. In that game Oklahoma defeated Oregon 17-14 as a 3-point underdog. In all three matchups between the Ducks and Sooners, the favorite has failed to cover the spread.

Alamo Bowl Betting Trend

Sooners are 18-1 SU in their last 19 games as the favorite